Reserve Tickets for Miami Art Week 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Miami returns for its 31st edition, as it gets set to showcase the array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international exhibitors.
It is ranked one of the top international art fairs for attendance in the United States.
With the event’s kickoff on the horizon, Art Miami is set to lure in more than 85,000 new and established collectors, curators, museum professionals, press members, and art world influencers annually to its 200,000 square foot pavilion in the Wynwood Art District.
The Fair’s opening night is on Tuesday, November 30, at a...
