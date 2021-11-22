Reserve Tickets for Miami Art Week 2021

While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.

