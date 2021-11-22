ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Reserve Tickets for Miami Art Week 2021

icamiami.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReserve your free advance timed ticket to experience ICA Miami’s newest exhibitions during Miami Art Week!. Monday, November 29: 11am–5pm (Opening Night) Friday, December 3: 11am–10pm (First Fridays) Saturday, December...

icamiami.org

communitynewspapers.com

Renowned Hungarian artist, Agnès Nagy, to make debut during Miami Art Week

Acclaimed Hungarian Sculptor Agnès Nagy will make her Miami debut this fall. during Miami Art Week with her exhibition “Soulmates” at Platform, a concept. gallery in Miami Beach, in collaboration with JB Contemporary Art. Vernissage takes place on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. Nagy creates. impressive, realistic...
MIAMI, FL
New River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + Contemporary

Purvis Young at Art Miami 2021

Purvis YoungCourtesy of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. Burgess Modern + Contemporary is proud to showcase work by Miami Artist, Purvis Young at Art Miami 2021, along with Jedd Novatt, Andy Warhol, Alex Katz, David Salle, Tom Wesselmann, Roberto Matta, Miss Bugs, and Gabriel Delgado; among others. Burgess Modern + Contemporary will be at booth #AM333.
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Reframed: Miami Art Week Kick-off in Opa-locka 11/29/21

Old school media collides for an evening of music, memories and art. Dust off your vinyl records for an Open Spin with Vinyl Social Club featuring vintage Soul and Hip-Hop samples. Meet artists Keisha Rae Witherspoon, Terence Price II, and Carrington Ware whose works inspired by archival footage are found in the exhibition “Casting Shadows | Framing History”. Bring in your own retro slides, negatives and photos and get hands-on with a DIY decoupage workshop presented by Media + Archive Studies Miami. Join O, Miami for a walking tour of “Opa-locka Light District”.
MIAMI, FL
Time Out Global

Explore the metaverse at Time Out Market this Miami Art Week

Time Out Market Miami is getting into the NFT game. This Miami Art Week, the food-and-culture destination partners with digital art gallery Blackdove to present “Metaversal_Language,” an exploration of creative code as the language of the metaverse. Curated by Jess Conatser, it features original works by five multidisciplinary artists who poignantly articulate the ways in which we communicate in the metaverse. “Artists make their work with code so exploring the language behind the art and how it becomes collaborative with the viewer is part of the communication process,” explains Conatser, whose curatorial practice explores the evolution of human behavior and identity in relation to technology.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Miami MoCAAD presents Afro Latin X CreativeConversation Arte, Historia, Cultura

[MIAMI] -Miami MoCAAD’s spirited, creative conversation, which kicks off Art Miami Week, will explore drivers of Afro-Latinx arts and culture that have often been in the shadows or the margins. This community dialogue celebrates Afro-Latino diasporic culture and contributions to the arts landscape and uncovers hidden histories of the Americas that influenced identities and creative expression. Miami MoCAAD’s Kickoff to Art Miami Week: Arte, Historia, Cultura / Art, History, Culture #Creative Conversation Celebrating Afro-Latinx Heritage will take place virtually on November 28, 2021, from 4 pm-5:30 pm.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

No hugging, no shaking hands: Here’s a look at COVID rules for Miami Art Week fairs

It’s not uncommon for art shows to have a no touching rule. But that usually applies to the artwork. For this year’s Art Basel the rule is pretty much universal. All financial exchanges will be contactless. Even the toilets have automatic flushers. And another rule: “We ask attendees and staff to avoid physical contact such as hugging and shaking hands.”
MIAMI, FL
cultureowl.com

Art of Black Miami 2021 Events

Art of Black Miami is a marketing platform and destination driver that showcases the diversity of the visual arts locally, nationally and internationally, celebrating the black diaspora. This initiative organized by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Multicultural Tourism & Development Department, highlights the artistic and cultural landscape found in Miami's heritage neighborhoods and communities year-round throughout Greater Miami & Miami Beach.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Black and Basel: Here’s Sugarcane’s guide to Miami Art Week

Sugarcane Magazine’s “Black and Basel Guide” was created to help visitors and South Florida locals feel connected to the contemporary art market. This year’s return-to-art guide shines a spotlight on a series of hybrid virtual and in-person events, auctions and exhibits that provide visibility to both emerging and established Black artists.
MIAMI, FL
EDMTunes

EDMTunes Events Guide: Art Basel Miami 2021

While Ultra and Miami Music Week are still several months away, the 2nd best music week of the year is rapidly approaching Miami. Art Basel started out as an art exhibition that grew into an entire week of art exhibits and eventually expanded into a paradise of underground music events as well. Rivaling Miami Music Week, Basel week features a jam-packed schedule of events at a variety of venues. Even better, the weather is much cooler than you’ll find during March. We scoped out all of the events on each night of Basel week and rounded them up with key details and ticket links in one place.
MUSIC
artsy.net

21 Standout Shows to See during Miami Art Week

After last year’s edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach was canceled due to COVID-19, Miami Art Week is finally back at full capacity beginning next week, with in-person editions of the flagship fair, Art Basel in Miami Beach, as well as Untitled Art Miami Beach and various other satellite fairs. In addition to the flurry of booth-filled venues, this year’s Miami Art Week will also feature a number of equally impressive exhibitions and events. Below, we highlight 21 standout shows taking place throughout Miami during the city’s marquee art week.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

NFTs are Taking Over Art Basel in Miami

Digital art will be a major player during Art Basel next week, as a number of NFT events are scheduled to take place throughout Miami, including the Cube Art Fair. “Our goal of Cube Art Fair is to make art available to the public,” Gregoire Vogelsang, the founder of Cube Art Fair said.
MIAMI, FL
cultureowl.com

Art Week Events Position Miami Beach at Epicenter of Art World

All eyes will be on Miami Beach from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 as the urban island once again becomes the center of the art world with the annual Art Week Miami Beach. “Art Week is an annual event like no other – the global convergence of art producers and afficionados in one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Miami Beach is proud and excited to once again host this incredible gathering of top contemporary artists, galleries, and collectors and show why we are a year-round arts and culture destination.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Art Week 2021: Five Gallery Shows You Don't Want to Miss

As throngs of art lovers descend upon South Beach for Art Basel Miami Beach, let's not forget about the galleries across the causeway that put on stellar shows throughout the entire year. While many local galleries were either closed or slow to reopen around this time last year, Miami Art...
MIAMI, FL
travelnoire.com

Get Ready To Fall In Love With Art Basel: Your Guide To Miami's Popular Week

From November 30 through December 4th, Miami Art Week will commence and celebrate local and international artists’ careers and work through public and invitation-only art exhibitions. There will be lively events, all-day galleries, and art installations that will be available for viewing and some for auctioning during the busy week. Global brands will bring daring collaborations to life to revive the buzzy culture of Art Basel.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Art Week 2021 Fair Guide: Art Basel, Scope, NADA, Cube, and More

While the art world would like to think things have gone back to "normal," it's evident from this year's crop of art fairs that things have changed. In addition to implementing strict COVID protocols — some fairs require proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination in order to gain entry — they've shifted the days they'll be open to the public. The grand dame herself, Art Basel, will be one day shorter this year, closing on Saturday instead of its usual Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Art With Me Debuts in Miami this Thanksgiving Weekend

Art With Me international art, music, and cultural festival, born on the beautiful beaches of Tulum, Mexico comes to Miami's Virginia Key Beach Park November 26th through 28th. Art with Me Miami is a fully immersive 3-Day weekend consisting of 6 main pillars: Art, Dance, Breathe, Eat, Play & Care....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Art Miami Returns For 31st Edition, With More Than 130 Exhibitors, Nov 30 – Dec 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Art Miami returns for its 31st edition, as it gets set to showcase the array of iconic and exemplary works, dynamic projects, and special installations from more than 130 international exhibitors. It is ranked one of the top international art fairs for attendance in the United States. With the event’s kickoff on the horizon, Art Miami is set to lure in more than 85,000 new and established collectors, curators, museum professionals, press members, and art world influencers annually to its 200,000 square foot pavilion in the Wynwood Art District. The Fair’s opening night is on Tuesday, November 30, at a...
MIAMI, FL
cultureowl.com

NORTH MIAMI ANNOUNCES 1ST ANNUAL CARIBE ARTS FEST

The NorthMiami Community Redevelopment Agency has announced the inaugural Caribe Arts Fest! This one-of-a-kind celebration will honor the arts of the Caribbean and Latin America and will showcase a broad range of artistic creations across various mediums. This festival represents the rich culture and creativity of the diverse community that...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

