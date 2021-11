BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Art and Science Museum will become a shopping center for guests to explore on Museum Store Sunday. “Join us for a day of unique shopping for beautiful, inspiring, one-of-a-kind items at the LASM Museum store,” President and Executive Director Serena Pandos said in an official press release. “There are special gifts for everyone you love at the LASM Museum Store, one of the most eclectic and exciting places to shop, with a collection of items for purchase specially curated to symbiotically reflect the exhibitions.”

