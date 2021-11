Last year's first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders couldn't have been any less discouraging for Tristan Jarry. After assuming the No. 1 role for the first time in his career, Jarry carried the Penguins with solid numbers throughout the regular season. Come playoff time, though, Jarry was the direct result of at least a few of the team's losses. The Islanders were a good team, but the Penguins were the favorites after finishing as top dogs in the East Division. Pittsburgh's goaltending faltered when it mattered most.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO