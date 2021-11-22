Tristan Jarry gets the start in net versus Winnipeg Monday night

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Heinicke is a solid streaming option this week against a Raiders defense that’s giving up 21.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the third-highest total in the league. He had a three-TD game against a good Panthers defense in Week 11 and has thrown at least one TD pass in five consecutive starts. Heinicke has been adding fantasy value with his legs. He’s averaged 27.6 rushing yards per game this season. Since Week 7, Heinicke has been the QB11 in fantasy points per game.
Comments / 0