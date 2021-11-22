Tristan Jarry gets the start in net versus Winnipeg Monday night

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in a Week 10 matchup as we get set to witness Odell Beckham Jr. make his debut with his new team. The Rams have captured the NFL’s attention following the acquisitions of OBJ as well as former Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller midseason as they team looks to be going all-in on a postseason run. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to stay in the fight in the NFC playoff picture with rookie Trey Lance waiting in the wings behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Monday Night Football will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. If you’re looking to watch the ManningCast with Eli and Peyton Manning this week, you can catch it via ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO