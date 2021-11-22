ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antwain Fowler From Viral “Where We Bout To Eat At” Video Has Passed Away

By @Djxo313
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsl6e_0d4kC5pL00

It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of viral sensation Antwain Fowler also known as TJ  at the young age of 6 years old.

You may know the young star from his viral video of him in a car saying “where we bout to eat at” to his mother and then slides down in the car seat. This video was reshared across several platforms including Instagram and Twitter when it went viral in September 2019. His video was used as a reaction clip and brought joy and laughs to all of us across the net.

The fame he received from that video allowed him to continue to reappear across our feeds. He appeared in YouTube videos, Instagram Live’s and other other viral clips and memes. Another one of his popular video includes him leaning super close to the phone camera and asking “Is that me?” This video was also shared across platforms similar to the other.

While Fowler’s cause of death is unclear we know that he suffered from autoimmune enteropathy. This condition inhibited his body from absorbing nutrition dating all the way back to  just after his birth in 2015 according to a GoFundMe page. This disease caused him to have over 25 surgeries and several hospitalizations. Also according to the GoFundMe page the first four years of Fowler’s life were described as “an everlasting fight”. This fundraiser raised over 63,000 for Florida native TJ and his fight to beat his disease. The main goal of the page was to help TJ gain his strength and help his weak muscles recover.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

His death was confirmed by mother, China, who posted on Instagram “The pain in my heart is like no other why God” following his passing.  She also posted that “she still hasn’t grasped the fact that you actually left me”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG TJ (@_antwainsworld)

She also shared on her personal instagram page, “Ever felt lifeless like you can’t go on I don’t wanna be here anymore this pain is unbearable”

Our hearts and prayers are with China and her family at this extremely difficult time. Messages of love, prayer and healing can be found in the comments section of both herself and TJ’s instagram accounts.

