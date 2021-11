A highly anticipated matchup between two teams in the top 20, this game will prove to be a true barometer of how good these teams can be this season. Villanova has proven it can hang with the likes of No. 2 UCLA, but the No. 17 Volunteers have not been tested yet this season. This game will tell us if the hype for Tennessee as a top SEC team is warranted or if it’s hot air.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO