Happy Birthday, Mamie! Tenn. woman turns 107

WXIA 11 Alive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamie Forester, an East Tennessee native, is celebrating her 107th birthday Monday. Mamie was born on November 22, 1914....

www.11alive.com

WBIR

Local woman turns 107

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamie Forester, an East Tennessee native, is celebrating her 107th birthday today. Mamie was born on November 22, 1914. 10News sat down with Mamie when she turned 105 in 2019. "Different ones they want to know what my secret was and I say hard work. I worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday, David!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Miah has been resting with a few friends. Also, we catch up with our Producer, Evanne and baby Reid, as wells as Andrias and baby David! Happy Birthday, David!. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos...
RICHMOND, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre wishes Hagedorn a happy 101st birthday

BELPRE — Members of the Belpre community joined together to wish Frances Hagedorn a happy 101st birthday on Sunday. Hagedorn was born on Nov. 14th, 1920, and was one of 13 children. Since her birth, she has lived through eighteen presidencies, World War II, a man landing on the moon,...
BELPRE, OH
huntingdondailynews.com

happy birthday

BIRTHDAY GREETINGS go out to Dr. Bruce Lidston who is celebrating his 80th birthday today, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He had a pediatric practice in Huntingdon for 36 years. He enjoys it when, as often happens, people share stories about his former patients. Since his retirement he has pursued his love of gardening. He now starts from seeds all his vegetable and flower seedlings. He often cans or freezes the vegetable produce. His tomato sauce, barbecue sauce and ketchup are in high demand! He enjoys cooking. Scone baking has become his specialty. He has also completed several well made pieces of hardwood furniture in his woodworking shop. He has become an avid reader and has also become more involved in bird watching in recent years. A shower of cards has been arranged. Most of his family are coming home for Thanksgiving to surprise him. Happy birthday, Bruce!
HUNTINGDON, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

NC woman celebrates 99th birthday

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — Who says good genes can’t run in the family? In this family, it does and they have a history of it. Eloise Simpson of McLeansville is turning 99 Monday. She is one of three sisters to reach this milestone. One sister lived to be 105 while the...
MCLEANSVILLE, NC
harrisondaily.com

Happy Birthday Mom!

Today is my mother, Evelyn (Owens) Craven's 88th birthday. I’m very grateful for the hard work she put into raising my sister and me. When I misbehave it isn’t her fault, I …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
CELEBRATIONS

