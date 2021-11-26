Black Friday Comes Early: 20 Amazon Deals You Can’t Afford To Miss Happening Now

Need a break from all the Thanksgiving chores and/or travel plans ? Well then, it must be time to shop — and all from the luxury of your own laptop or smartphone.

Amazon is already running a bunch of Black Friday deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your holiday shopping list (provided you’re willing to spend hundreds of dollars in the process).

Here’s a look at some of the top deals running right now, as reported by USA Today, across top holiday categories:

Entertainment

Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 (down from $249)

$169.99 (down from $249) Six Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+: $59.94 (down from $107.88)

$59.94 (down from $107.88) Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones: $248 (down from $349.99)

$248 (down from $349.99) PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: $29.99 (down from $37.99)

$29.99 (down from $37.99) Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: $34.99 (down from $49.99)

Technology

Amazon Kindle: $49.99 (down from $89.99)

$49.99 (down from $89.99) Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $99.95 (down from $149.95)

$99.95 (down from $149.95) TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $129 (down from $179.99)

$129 (down from $179.99) Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All-Digital Console: $385.98 (down from 437.95)

$385.98 (down from 437.95) 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (512GB): $1,149 (down from $1,249)

Home

iRobot Roomba i6+ vacuum: $549 (down from $799.99)

$549 (down from $799.99) Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA: $159.99 (down from $249.99)

$159.99 (down from $249.99) Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set: $249.95 (down from $670)

$249.95 (down from $670) Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $127.49 (down from $199.99)

$127.49 (down from $199.99) Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer: $150.31 (down from $192)

Toys

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set: $19.46 (down from $32.49)

$19.46 (down from $32.49) Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set: $22.70 (down from $40.99)

$22.70 (down from $40.99) Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $31.99 (down from $39.99)

$31.99 (down from $39.99) LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set: $47.99 (down from $59.99)

$47.99 (down from $59.99) Toyk Water Doodle Mat: $23.97 (down from $31.99)

