Black Friday Comes Early: 20 Amazon Deals You Can't Afford To Miss Happening Now

 4 days ago
Need a break from all the Thanksgiving chores and/or travel plans ? Well then, it must be time to shop — and all from the luxury of your own laptop or smartphone.

Amazon is already running a bunch of Black Friday deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your holiday shopping list (provided you’re willing to spend hundreds of dollars in the process).

Here’s a look at some of the top deals running right now, as reported by USA Today, across top holiday categories:

Entertainment

  • Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 (down from $249)
  • Six Months of Amazon Music Unlimited and Disney+: $59.94 (down from $107.88)
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones: $248 (down from $349.99)
  • PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox: $29.99 (down from $37.99)
  • Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: $34.99 (down from $49.99)

Technology

  • Amazon Kindle: $49.99 (down from $89.99)
  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker: $99.95 (down from $149.95)
  • TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $129 (down from $179.99)
  • Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All-Digital Console: $385.98 (down from 437.95)
  • 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop (512GB): $1,149 (down from $1,249)

Home

  • iRobot Roomba i6+ vacuum: $549 (down from $799.99)
  • Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA: $159.99 (down from $249.99)
  • Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set: $249.95 (down from $670)
  • Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $127.49 (down from $199.99)
  • Zojirushi NS-TSC10 Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer: $150.31 (down from $192)

Toys

  • Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat 24-Piece Pet Vet Play Set: $19.46 (down from $32.49)
  • Crayola 40-Piece Paint Brush Pens Set: $22.70 (down from $40.99)
  • Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar: $31.99 (down from $39.99)
  • LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Set: $47.99 (down from $59.99)
  • Toyk Water Doodle Mat: $23.97 (down from $31.99)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday

There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
Android Central

Forget buying! Amazon will pay YOU to get a myQ garage door opener on Cyber Monday

This year, instead of just paying Amazon for all those great gifts you're collecting for Cyber Monday, how about picking up something that Amazon will pay you for? Right now, Amazon is selling the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control for $17 — a $13 discount over the regular price of $30 and the best smart garage door opener that exists — and will give you a $30 Amazon credit when you enroll in Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery afterward.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

