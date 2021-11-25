ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Will Social Security or SNAP Benefits Be Affected Because of Thanksgiving?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtFkp_0d4jBkhX00

Due to the upcoming holiday, some people might notice benefit payments hitting on different days than expected. Payments are not typically distributed on federal holidays, which means the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday could potentially affect benefit payments.

See: Fourth Stimulus Won’t Happen, but These Federal Programs Aid Those in Financial Need
Find: How to Boost Your Social Security Benefit With Supplemental Security Income

Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday of November, and it hits on the 25th this year.

To circumvent this and other potential problems with holidays, Social Security benefit payments are paid on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on your birthday. GOBankingRates recently published the full schedule for 2022 .

If your payment date were to fall on a federal holiday, you would be paid immediately before the federal holiday.

See: Senior Stimulus — Advocacy Group Proposes One-Time, $1,400 Payment for Social Security Recipients
Find: All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

Since Thanksgiving falls on a Thursday, Social Security will not be impacted. However, the impact of the holiday on other benefits will depend on when you claimed benefits and where you live.

Food stamps and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will typically be deposited on the same day each month in most states, regardless of whether or not it falls on a weekend or a holiday. But other states may delay if it falls on a federal holiday.

See: SNAP Benefits & Health Plans Can Now Be Used to Have Fresh Produce Delivered
Find: Don’t Qualify for SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food

For example Social Security offices are closed on Thanksgiving, and in New Hampshire, on Black Friday as well. This means that if you were to apply for benefits or file a claim during the holiday weekend, they would not be processed until Monday evening, with payments issued Tuesday morning.

When unemployment benefits are paid also depend on states. In New Hampshire, the Employment Security office is also closed on Black Friday. The best thing to do is contact your state directly to determine when and how you’ll be paid, and to make sure you understand when and how your payment will be deposited.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Will Social Security or SNAP Benefits Be Affected Because of Thanksgiving?

Comments / 159

TinnasVlogs
9d ago

No absolutely not. If this government continues to dip into social security and not pay it back, Social Security will fail. The government needs to pay back all money they have borrowed from Social security and make it right. We worked hard for that money in social security and we deserve to be paid when the time comes. It's not fair that the governments has unlimited funds to retire on yet the very money we depend on to retire is constantly taken from and never paid back. Sickening the way these career politicians handle our hard earned money!

Reply(11)
104
Barbara Gillard
9d ago

What happens to all of the social security money that will not be paid out to the people who has passed away due to this COVID-19? These people that have paid into social security, where does that money go? My deepest condolences to those that have lost the lives of their loved ones. But it’s just a thought; of the money that is going back to the state, what does the government do with that money? I’m just saying!!

Reply(18)
55
Black On Blue
8d ago

The government only worries about the lazy. I know a lot of people who will not work at any thing,but get free money for their kids. Not to mention the SNAP benefits. It is a shame that the elderly have to choose between eating and buying their medicine. People who have worked and paid into social security are watching their hard earned money be wasted.

Reply(7)
35
Related
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
PennLive.com

When will Social Security send out the cost-of-living increase?

Social Security beneficiaries are set to receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment increase in 2022. And now, the Social Security Administration has released a schedule of when the increased payments will arrive. According to GoBankingRates.com, if your birthday is on the 1st through the 10th of the month, your benefits will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Snap Benefits#Will Social Security
FingerLakes1.com

COLA: Social Security disability payments in 2022

The COLA increase for 2022 was 5.9%, the largest the nation has seen since the 1980s. The only other time close to this was in 2009 when the increase was 5.8%, just slightly lower. The new increase will go into effect in January of 2022, impacting millions who have suffered...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

There's Some Bad News About 2022's Big Social Security Raise

Retirees are getting a large Social Security benefit increase in 2022. This isn't necessarily going to improve their finances. Some seniors may end up in a worse financial situation next year. If you receive Social Security benefits, you may have been pleased when you heard about the huge cost-of-living adjustment...
BUSINESS
fox5atlanta.com

Stimulus check for Social Security recipients? Why a senior citizens group says it's urgent

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group, is pushing Congress to issue a fourth stimulus check of $1,400 to Social Security recipients. TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney sent letters to congressional leaders, calling for another round of stimulus checks for those on Social Security income (SSI), according to an update last month from the group.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Forbes

The New Social Security Statements: Reasons To Check Yours Out

For years, the Social Security Administration has done a pretty crummy job telling Americans how much they'll likely receive in Social Security benefits. But I'm glad to say that the agency just replaced its text-heavy, four-page Social Security Statement with a redesigned, more useful, more visual, two-page version. As a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
73K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy