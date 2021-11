The East Sac County (ESC) School District is inviting students, families and stakeholders to join them in Lake View later this week for their fall blood drive. The American Red Cross will be accepting donations from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the high school gymnasium in Lake View. Individuals wanting to make a donation can schedule their appointments by logging on to www.redcrossblood.org and searching for “EastSacHS” or by email using the contact points included with this story on our website. They can also call the ESC District Office at 712-665-5001 to make an appointment. Donors are asked to park their cars and enter from the east side of the school.

LAKE VIEW, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO