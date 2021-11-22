ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G Perico & Boogie Fre$h Team Up On "It's True (Remix)"

By Aron A.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are very few rappers that still bring that old-school West Coast player vibe the way G Perico does. The L.A. rapper has been on an impeccable run this year with the release of...

Charmaine Drops Off “LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle)”

On Friday, November 26th, Toronto-based rapper Charmaine shared a new track, called “LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle)” on which she spits game about learning how not to let men impact her income and how to step away from toxic relationships. Prior to the song’s release, she teased that it would be...
Remedy Rounds Up Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck & More For "Crazy 8's" Video

Remedy's new album Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is a message to the world that he, the Wu-Tang Clan, and all other Wu-Tang affiliates can still spit with the best of them. The 14-song, 43-minute record is a masterclass in Wu-Tang's signature, 90s sound, but with the context of the last three decades. From records like "Death Defying" and "The Pulpit" to Remedy's album-ending solo cut, "Never Again," Remedy Meets Wu-Tang is a time capsule from hip hop's greatest era, and no track embodies the spirit of the album like "Crazy 8's."
Willow Ft. KiD CuDi, Travis Barker “Transparentsoul (Remix)”

Willow taps KiD CuDi for the remix of “Transparentsoul”, the standout single featuring Travis Barker. For the revamped version, KiD CuDi adds a male’s point of view over Travis Barker and Tyler Cole’s punk-rock infused record. The original song is from Willow’s latest album, lately I feel EVERYTHING. Alexis. These...
#G Perico Boogie Fre
Giggs Links Up With Rowdy Rebel For New Banger "Differences"

While the Atlantic Ocean separates London and New York City, there are parallels between the drill music being made in both locations and just today, Peckham rapper Giggs and Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel linked up to mold both styles into one song. Tim Whitby/Getty Images. "Differences," released alongside Giggs' solo...
Louie Ray Taps Dave East For A Feature On “Today”

To help his fans celebrate the holiday season, Louie Ray linked up with Dave East to share a new single, “Today.” The two-minute and 16-second long track sees the two trade verses about dropping off endless new releases and cheating on exes, carrying themselves with undeniably braggadocious energy over the intense beat.
RÜFÜS DU SOL – I Don’t Wanna Leave (Innellea Remix)

RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s newest album, Surrender, has been released not even a month ago and it has been extremely well received by fans and critics alike. Each track within the new album of the Australian trio sets up an inviting atmosphere to listen to the next song. If you have already heard the full album, you probably love the fourth track, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’. Well, let us tell you that you are going to love it even more once you hear Innellea’s remix. So, stop whatever it is that you are doing now and listen to RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ (Innellea Remix).
Westside Boogie Activates "Ratchet Boog" In His Scorching "Corner Store Freestyle"

Nearly three full years have passed since Westside Boogie's debut album Everything's For Sale, and although he hasn't yet released a proper follow-up record, the Shady Records and LVRN artist did hint at a new project being in the works earlier this summer. Since then, Boogie has continued to hold fans over a little bit longer by regularly releasing freestyles, and today, he is back again to get his bars off.
Lil Pump Releases New Spanish Single "Contacto"

Florida rapper Lil Pump is officially back with new music, dropping his new single "Contacto" with the self-described "trap queen" from Puerto Rico, Nesi. The track arrives via Pump's new partnership with ONErpm, and it marks a serious shift in styles for the rapper. The Spanish record is expected to be included on Pump's upcoming collaborative album with Ronny J. It comes with a new video, which shows the two artists enjoying party vibes to their record.
Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD […]
Vintage Culture heats up with remix of Chris Lorenzo and High Jinx’s ‘California Dreamin”

Just weeks after his newest output with James Hype, “You Give Me A Feeling,” Vintage Culture returns to share a remix of High Jinx and Chris Lorenzo‘s “California Dreamin.'” With the original being one of the most hotly anticipated house IDs coming out of summer 2021, Vintage Culture’s addition will certainly be a dream come true for house music fans.
Kota the Friend Shares Thanksgiving Anthem, “Grateful”

In case you’ve forgotten, Kota the Friend has dropped off a new single reminding you to be “Grateful.” The 29-year-old’s latest release was accompanied by a music video showcasing some of the parts of his life that he’s most thankful for. He sets the scene in the first verse, rapping,...
Bones Links Up With TeamSESH Signee Lyson For Intriguing Collab Album, "Scraps"

Underground rap veteran Bones has had one of the most prolific runs in 2021, and that's saying a lot considering that this year has seen sprawling albums from artists like Kanye West as well as several projects from artists like Sauce Walka and Papoose. Today, the Michigan-born artist returns with his fifth full-length album of the year, following BURDEN in January, PushingUpDaises in March, InLovingMemory in June, and ForbiddenImage in October.
Wifisfuneral Shares New Song "Geek!"

It's been a busy year for Wifisfuneral. The rapper came through with his latest project, Smoking Mirrors earlier this year, though he's continued to offer a string of new music since then. This week, Wifisfuneral shared a brand new single, just in time for Thanksgiving. "GEEK!" serves as his latest drop following "No Debate." The rapper dives into the muddy production as he flexes his pristine flow across the record.
DJ.Fresh & Nef The Pharaoh Share “The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh”

On Friday, November 26th, DJ.Fresh and Nef The Pharaoh unveiled their new project, The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh. The 13-track release sees appearances from Jinx, Oskie, Rydah J. Klyde, Fmb Dz, Beeda Weeda, J. Stalin, and Scando The Darklord. Our personal favourite track is “Giggerz,” although “Don’t Think...
Boosie Badazz Croons His Way Through "Confessions Of A Thug" From "Mississippi" Album

His online antics often steal the spotlight away from Boosie Badazz's music, but the Lousiana icon always makes sure to shift the focus back to the studio. He has been a fixture in Hip Hop for decades and in recent years, Boosie has garnered more attention due to his commentary on all things pop culture. Although he has warranted backlash for some of his remarks, his dedicated fanbase stands by his side as they vocalize sprawling support to him.
DJ Khaled Assists Sech On "Borracho"

Panamanian reggaeton star Sech is back again with "another one." The singer came through this Thanksgiving weekend with a new banger titled, "Borracho" featuring none other than DJ Khaled. Sech brings mellifluous harmonies to the equation while DJ Khaled offers up his signature ad-libs throughout the track, even speaking in Spanish at one point on the record. It's an instant smash that's surely going to heat up the cold months ahead.
