G Perico & Boogie Fre$h Team Up On "It's True (Remix)"

RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s newest album, Surrender, has been released not even a month ago and it has been extremely well received by fans and critics alike. Each track within the new album of the Australian trio sets up an inviting atmosphere to listen to the next song. If you have already heard the full album, you probably love the fourth track, ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’. Well, let us tell you that you are going to love it even more once you hear Innellea’s remix. So, stop whatever it is that you are doing now and listen to RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘I Don’t Wanna Leave’ (Innellea Remix).

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO