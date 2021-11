Terraform is widely adopted among both enterprises and service providers who embrace infrastructure-as-code (IaC) as their model for infrastructure provisioning automation in DevOps environments. And while the technology has limitations, innovations seeking to unseat Terraform are highly fragmented and have seen tepid adoption. This points to a market that’s settling on a de-facto standard, so rather than trying to replace Terraform with the next great innovation, infrastructure operators should instead find ways to extend and augment Terraform to suit their unique needs. Let’s explore several of the better-known shortcomings of Terraform, some drivers for the rise in new alternatives to the technology, and what users need to consider when contemplating a different path.

