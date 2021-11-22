Thanksgiving meals will cost you more in 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some folks who might otherwise not have had a hot meal found their plates and hearts full this Thanksgiving Day. A total of 300 people who struggle with homelessness and food insecurity attended Catholic Charities 18th Annual Thanksgiving Lunch. Blaise Cardinal Cupich helped out alongside 30 volunteers. They served turkey with all the trimmings. “Catholic Charities has one of the broadest scopes and reach of any organization in the Midwest, and so our ability to meet many kinds of needs for individuals, families, and communities, is something we take a lot of pride in,” said Sally Blount of Catholic Charities. In addition to a hot meal, some of the guests also received other services – including COVID-19 vaccinations.

