JD.com's share price fell under the umbrella of the China regulatory crackdown even though its business was not as affected as other major tech giants. Chinese technology firms have been selling off in the past few months as Chinese regulatory agencies crack down on various practices. Even companies which have not been under the spotlight for management actions, like JD.com (JD) have seen their share price come under pressure, and the question now is whether these types of companies are worth an investment, given that some of them are off quite a bit from their highs and appropriate fair value.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO