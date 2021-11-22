ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZTE Promises on 5G: Delivered and to be Delivered

Cover picture for the articlePARTNER CONTENT: 2021 is a big year in which 5G is running on the fast track. In accordance with recent GSMA and GSA reports, 464 operators in 139 countries and territories are investing in 5G networks in the form of tests, trials, pilots, planned and actual deployments, and 5G connections will...

mobileworldlive.com

Singapore operators secure more 5G spectrum

Singtel and an M1-StarHub consortium boosted their 5G spectrum holdings in a 2.1GHz auction in which TPG Telecom won 10MHz, positioning it to start deploying a nationwide standalone (SA) network. TPG Telecom has two years to reach 50 per cent coverage with an SA 5G network and five years for...
mobileworldlive.com

European players ask US tech giants for rollout help

More than a dozen major European operators urged US tech giants to contribute in covering costs for deploying networks, claiming such investments are the only option to bring digital transformation in the region in a sustainable way. In a joint statement, 13 CEOs of Europe-based operators including Vodafone Group, Telefonica,...
mobileworldlive.com

Reliance Industries slams BT takeover rumours

Reliance Industries strenuously denied media reports linking it with a potential takeover bid for UK-headquartered BT Group, with the India-based conglomerate slating the claims as speculative and baseless. In a statement, the company outright rejected a news story first published in The Economic Times which claimed various options were under...
telecoms.com

AT&T and Verizon lower 5G power through gritted teeth

AT&T and Verizon have informed the FCC that they will lower the power levels of their 5G services using C-band spectrum for six months, but it’s pretty clear they’re not thrilled about it. In a missive to FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, the US operators confirmed they will minimise energy coming...
mobileworldlive.com

AT&T, Verizon offer to reduce 5G power

US heavyweights AT&T and Verizon reportedly offered to limit power generated from 5G towers for a period of six months while regulators assess the effects of next-generation signals on aircraft sensors, following concerns raised by the aviation industry. In a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seen by The...
soyacincau.com

After govt delays 5G for over a year, Tengku Zafrul says telcos failed to deliver 5G under a private-led consortium

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz told Parliament yesterday that the previous plan to roll out 5G through a private-led consortium had failed due to differences of interest by the mobile network operators. He said efforts by the telcos to share network infrastructure, reduce cost, and launch 5G didn’t go according to plan.
thefastmode.com

ZTE, Riedel to Deploy Tailor-Made Private 5G as a Service

ZTE has collaborated with Riedel Communications to deploy a Tailor-Made Private 5G as a Service on a campus network. ZTE provided to Riedel Communication an end-to-end smart campus network solution based on the 5G Stand Alone architecture which includes ZTE’s large-capacity Base Band Unit (BBU), 5G pad Remote Radio Unit (RRU), and i5GC (Industrial 5G Core), paving the information highway for Industry 4.0 and digital upgrades. For industry verticals, a private 5G networks with customized functions, precise SLAs, and reduced costs can be purchased on demand which shortens the time to market further accelerating the pace of enterprise digitalization.
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE ranks third in ITU Graph Neural Networking Challenge

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it ranked in the third position of the Graph Neural Networking Challenge 2021 for the data model it proposed in the ITU AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) in 5G Challenge. With the data model, ZTE got the MAPE (Mean Absolute Percentage Error) of 1.85...
mobileworldlive.com

5G Digital Transformation Accelerated by ZTE

PARTNER CONTENT: Digital road to the Ecosystem is the theme for this 5G Summit and User Congress 2021 hosted by ZTE where our SVP Mr Zhang Jian Peng sits down to answer a few question entailing the digital ecosystem and show ZTE has aided the industry partners to accelerate the digital transformation.
mobileworldlive.com

5G Network as Service, the New Approach towards New Business

PARTNER CONTENT: With the maturity of 5G technology and the promotion of industry 4.0 strategy, more and more enterprises are accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation. As a key empowering technology, 5G is integrated with industry applications at the network edge to help industries build “enterprise brains” and drive industry innovation with its features of high bandwidth, low latency, big connection, and high reliability. However, industry differences and scales determine that different enterprises have different requirements for network coverage, capacity, bandwidth, latency, reliability, security isolation, and construction costs. It means that an enterprise needs a customized 5G network, and the public network cannot meet the specific requirements of all scenarios. It is both an opportunity and a challenge for the operators: On the one hand, the vast industrial market brings diversified revenues to the operators, effectively alleviating the increasingly saturated dilemma of ToC service and market. On the other hand, how to quickly customize the 5G industrial network to provide personalized 5G services has tested the operators’ capability and efficiency of providing services.
mobileworldlive.com

Achieving ultimate performance, show the potential of 5G

PARTNER CONTENT: Recently, on the 5G summit, Ms. Yang Rui, technical director of Cloud&Core Network Product from ZTE, pointed out that only to combine software and hardware together, work on 360° enhancement, can meet the extreme experience requirements of 5G services. The key performance indices of 5G network are more...
mobileworldlive.com

AIS: Serving Customers With Elite Network, Leading the Future With Intelligence

PARTNER CONTENT: As the largest telecom service provider in Thailand, AIS, like its name, “Advanced Info Service”, has always adhered to the idea of providing users with the best information services, and leads the development of wireless network in Thailand. With Thailand entering the 5G era, to keep its leading position, AIS has newly acquired the 2600Mhz and 700Mhz frequency bands to enrich the existing spectrum resources. With the introduction of 5G, the network structure of AIS becomes more complicated, posing higher requirements for network O&M efficiency. As the network equipment and solution provider of AIS in the northeastern Thailand, ZTE adheres to the corporate culture of “Serving with dedication and being committed to our customers”, and is committed to providing customers with the best services and the best solutions. On the one hand, ZTE has put forward the end-to-end automatic intelligent tool solution to help AIS improve O&M efficiency and reduce O&M costs, and on the other hand, ZTE has organized experts to optimize the AIS network and continuously build a superb network to ensure AIS’s leading position of high network quality in the northeastern Thailand.
mobileworldlive.com

Radio Composer unlocks network potential and accelerates 5G monetization

PARTNER CONTENT: Operators have long been looking for ways to improve user experience and enhance utilization of expensive yet limited spectrum, whereas with the introduction of 5G, the coexistence and co-evolution of multi-band and multi-mode networking has greatly increased network complexity. As a key infrastructure of the digital society, 5G network not only serves individual users, but also meets the digital transformation needs of industries. The increasingly diversified vertical application and consumer services have further deepened the contradiction between “one-fit-all” network policy and differentiated user experience requirements. How to develop new services and deliver user-centric experiences for industry applications and consumers within limited network resources is of great importance to operators.
mobileworldlive.com

China Mobile Xinjiang Deploys Huawei’s Energy-Efficient Antennas

PARTNER CONTENT: The world is continuing to roll out 5G on a large scale, increasing the complexity of networks. This involves installing new antennas and deploying bands at legacy sites, which drives up power consumption. At the same time, countries are working actively toward a peak in carbon emissions and, and eventually carbon neutrality. In this context, global operators have shown a keen interest in building 5G networks that ensure high energy efficiency while fulfilling various coverage requirements.
mobileworldlive.com

China Telecom 5G gains surge

China Telecom migrated nearly 13 million customers to 5G plans in October, its largest ever monthly gain which took net additions in 2021 to 100 million. The operator ended October with 168.5 million 5G package subscribers. Its previous biggest monthly haul was 11.4 million in July 2020. China Telecom’s mobile...
mobileworldlive.com

Xiaomi highlights overseas smartphone strength

Xiaomi posted revenue and profit growth in Q3, as it shrugged off shortages of key components to continue its smartphone momentum in overseas markets. In an earnings statement, Xiaomi recorded total revenue of CNY78 billion ($12.2 billion), up 8.2 per cent year-on-year, with operations outside of home market China generating CNY41 billion.
mobileworldlive.com

Orange readies Belgian convergence move

Orange Belgium moved to boost its convergence credentials by entering into talks to acquire a majority stake in VOO, a provider of TV, broadband, and fixed and mobile telecoms services. The Orange subsidiary revealed it had commenced exclusive negotiations regarding a deal which would value VOO at €1.8 billion. The...
Phone Arena

What happened to the 5G BlackBerry that OnwardMobility promised for this year?

In August 2020 BlackBerry fans felt a tingle down their spines. After TCL stopped making phones using the iconic BlackBerry name for the U.S. and other markets in February 2020 (the last model TCL made was the BlackBerry KEY 2 LE), it seemed that the final nail had been driven into the coffin. But just seven months later, BlackBerry announced a new licensing deal with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited.
mobileworldlive.com

ZTE Green 5G Drives the Green Digital Economy

What is ZTE’s Green Strategy? What are ZTE’s objectives and commitments of carbon neutralization?. As one of the world’s leading innovative technology companies, ZTE always regards the green strategy as its core responsibility and missionize Now redefined itself as a driver of the digital economy. By using innovation 5G and cloud technology, we are devoting ourselves to build the digital infrastructure as digital road for sustainable economy, which including the Digital Road to Carbon Neutrality. Our green strategy is using innovative technology to build a green boulevard of digital economy from the four dimensions. They are green ZTE, green supply chain, green digital infrastructure and enabling green vertical industry, which leading carbon peak and carbon neutrality.
