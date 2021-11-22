Survivor Series Takeaways: Becky and Charlotte deliver a thriller

Recently, I wrote a column about the status of Charlotte Flair, the tremendously talented second generation star that was the topic of controversy over the past few months, particularly because of an in-ring segment with Becky Lynch that went off the rails and supposedly led to Charlotte being escorted from the building by security to avoid any further conflict. I wondered if all of this drama, including a match with Nia Jax that briefly became a legitimate scuffle on live TV, might be a way to her to force her way into a release and potentially join Andrade in AEW? As I wrote at the time, Charlotte is one of the most protected and featured performers on the WWE roster so she really doesn’t have any reason to complain about her spot in the company. Granted, it appeared like most of the opportunities she was given earlier in her career was based more on her last name than anything else, but there’s no doubt that she was evolved as a competitor to become a polished pro in the industry.

