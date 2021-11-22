ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Survivor Series Takeaways: Becky and Charlotte deliver a thriller

By Kevin Michie
Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurvivor Series 2021 is in the books. The six match card was bookended by a pair of fantastic matches with four of the top stars in WWE but left a lot to be desired in the middle, including with the traditional five-on-five elimination matches. Let’s take a look at...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo discusses Charlotte Flair's status

Charlotte Flair's constant complaints backstage WWE have been well documented in recent weeks. Numerous insiders expect the legendary Ric's daughter to file an official request for release soon. During the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo' on Sportskeeda, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo compared Charlotte's situation to that of Shawn Michaels.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Explains Why She’s No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Over the last few weeks fans have been talking a lot about Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair after it was reported that the two top stars got into a heated altercation following the belt exchange on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It’s no big secret that Lynch and Flair aren’t...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Ariel Helwani
ewrestlingnews.com

Reason Why Charlotte Flair Won’t Be Disciplined By WWE For Becky Lynch Incident

There had been a lot of speculation regarding whether WWE will punish Charlotte Flair after her backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following their championship exchange segment on SmackDown. Flair did work last week’s show. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within WWE is the company...
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins: Becky Lynch Wasn't Comfortable With Her WWE Survivor Series Program With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Survivor Series kicked off on Sunday night with a violent and emotional bout between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match had the most intrigue of any bout on the card heading into the show due to the real-life backstage confrontation the two had over the recent "Championship Exchange" segment and the disparaging comments both have made about the other in various interviews. Lynch won via roll-up (with an assist from the ropes moments after Flair tried the same trick), then cut a tearful promo backstage.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch takes a shot at Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's WWE stint was short but thrilling. Her last appearance in the ring dates back to WrestleMania 35 when she lost the Raw Women's Championship to Becky Lynch (Charlotte Flair was also involved in her match). The Irish superstar defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first all-female main...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor Series#Combat#Arielhelwani
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Becky Lynch’s Very Emotional Interview After WWE Survivor Series

Can you blame her? Wrestlers are ultimately performers in a way, but there are still very real people in the ring. Those people are going to have emotions of their own, some of which can be related to the wrestling business. Sometimes you will see someone let some of that emotion out and it can be rather interesting to watch. That was the case again this weekend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Real-Life Fallout Between Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair

As a guest on The Today Show, The Miz spoke about the differences between his on-screen character and the person off the screen. The former Intercontinental Champion said Mike Mizanin is someone who just enjoys playing with his daughters all day and doesn’t have that egotistical side to himself that The Miz does.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Not Happy With Becky Lynch After Her Recent Comments

In an interesting turn of events in the Flair/Lynch saga, it would seem that Ric Flair is getting in on it, he stating that he isn’t at all happy with Becky Lynch’s recent comments. He likewise isn’t happy with her use of ‘The Man’ moniker either. It’s certainly getting ugly...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Shares “Bloody Becky” Photo Ahead Of Charlotte Flair Match

On the 3-year anniversary of the infamous punch from Nia Jax that broke Becky Lynch’s nose, the RAW Women’s Champion posted the “bloody becky” photo on her Twitter account. After Lynch had to withdraw from her match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018 her opponent at this year’s Survivor Series, Charlotte, took her place.
WWE
PWMania

What’s The Status Of Ric Flair?

Recently, I wrote a column about the status of Charlotte Flair, the tremendously talented second generation star that was the topic of controversy over the past few months, particularly because of an in-ring segment with Becky Lynch that went off the rails and supposedly led to Charlotte being escorted from the building by security to avoid any further conflict. I wondered if all of this drama, including a match with Nia Jax that briefly became a legitimate scuffle on live TV, might be a way to her to force her way into a release and potentially join Andrade in AEW? As I wrote at the time, Charlotte is one of the most protected and featured performers on the WWE roster so she really doesn’t have any reason to complain about her spot in the company. Granted, it appeared like most of the opportunities she was given earlier in her career was based more on her last name than anything else, but there’s no doubt that she was evolved as a competitor to become a polished pro in the industry.
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Discusses Whether WWE Survivor Series Needs Higher Stakes

Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa. “Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about...
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy