$200 Amazon Gift Card for Your Classroom or Just for You! Enter The LYSOL® Loves Teachers Holiday Giveaway

weareteachers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERE for Healthy Schools by Lysol has a mission to educate about healthy habits to help kids miss less school—so they are able to learn, grow, and thrive. It’s the holiday season, and in honor of all your hard work so far this school year, LYSOL® wants to treat YOU. Take...

www.weareteachers.com

BoardingArea

The Amazon Prime Credit Card is Offering $200 Gift Card to New Customers

If you want the consistently best credit card for Amazon shopping, here is the Amazon Prime credit card with an instant $200 gift card – no spending requirement. The Amazon Prime card is not one people normally think of as being a great points card and that is because – it really isn’t! However, it does earn a consistent 5% back on Amazon purchases (with some promotions bringing that all the way to 20%) and offering a constant interest-free payment option on purchases from Amazon. If you don’t have the card, it has a rare, higher sign-up bonus right now.
CREDITS & LOANS
KXLY

No, Amazon Hasn’t Banned Your Visa Card

Corporate goliaths Visa and Amazon are publicly clashing, but U.S shoppers don’t have to worry that their Visa cards will be rejected as they order gifts this holiday season at the mega-retailer. The brouhaha is over fees Amazon pays Visa for processing payment transactions in the United Kingdom. Amazon claims...
BUSINESS
weareteachers.com

‘Tis the Season for Science $500 Gift Card Giveaway

Looking for more science resources? Get activities, videos, articles, and special offers that make teaching science easier—and more fun! Explore now>>. Pick a present for your classroom with a $500 gift card to Ward’s Science! Spruce up your space with a robot engineering kit, human anatomy models, or fun lab activities. The Ward’s Science store has something for every grade in all science subject areas, including biology, chemistry, physics, geology, environmental science, engineering, and more. Enter this giveaway to go on a shopping spree that brings hands-on learning to your science classroom!
SCIENCE
yankodesign.com

The Top 10 Products designed to be the ultimate holiday gifts for the homes of your loved ones!

It’s November already, and before we know it holiday season is gonna hit us in the face! And, if you’re one of those late and tardy gift planners/buyers like me, then it’s probably not a bad idea, to start thinking up of some cool Christmas presents already! People always appreciate presents for their home, since personal gifts have a higher rate of failure than success. I mean everybody has different tastes, and the likelihood of you buying a present that perfectly matches your friend’s personal style is very low! Hence, we’ve curated a collection of unique and innovative gifts for homes that go beyond your ordinary scented candles, and traditional vases. This collection of products ranges from an automated kitchen appliance that let’s you grow your own mushrooms to a home security camera inspired by the viral Netflix series Squid Games! These exciting products are a far cry from the boring holiday presents we are so accustomed to giving and receiving. Brighten up the holidays for your loved ones with these inventive yet super functional designs!
SHOPPING
KGUN 9

Walgreens Will Now Mail Your Holiday Cards For You

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While creating new holiday memories is a fun and festive way to enjoy the...
SHOPPING
knowtechie.com

How to check your Amazon gift card balance and reload your card

Do you have forgotten funds sitting in your Amazon account? There’s a simple way to find out: check your Amazon gift card balance. Are you tired of not having a viable payment method ready when you need to make an urgent purchase? There’s a solution for that, too: add funds to your account so you’re always ready for action.
CREDITS & LOANS
#Classroom#Healthy Schools By Lysol#Lysol#Giveaway
Radar Online.com

Give The Gift Of Qmee This Holiday Season To Save Yourself & Your Loved Ones Money While Shopping For That Perfect Gift — Join Now

All products featured on Radar Online are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, Radar Online may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. With the holiday season quickly approaching, nobody knows the stress that comes with shopping more than us here...
RETAIL
weareteachers.com

Win a New Personal Laptop This Holiday Season

It’s the holiday season, and Dell is celebrating all the hard work of the educational community with this personal laptop giveaway. And really, who couldn’t use a free laptop? Maybe you need a new personal device just for you. Or your classroom could use an extra computer. Or you’re tired of sharing your home computer with your kids! Whatever the reason, you’re going to want in on this Dell laptop giveaway.
TECHNOLOGY
weareteachers.com

Win a Classroom Library and Author Visit for Your Students!

Perfect for beginner readers, the I Like to Read® series by Holiday House features picture books from renowned, award-winning artists that your student will love! Learn about the series, and get flash cards and activities for your class. Explore now>>. Fill your classroom library and enter to win a special...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thekingdominsider.com

Disney Springs Offers Personalized Gifts for the ‘Hard to Shop For’ Loved Ones on Your Holiday List

Tell me I’m not alone and that we all have at least one person on our list that’s hard to shop for. You know the type: they buy themselves whatever they want; they already have everything they need; they can’t think of a single suggestion when you ask for the hundredth time what they’d like to find from you under the tree. Sound familiar?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HGTV

20 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts Your Best Friend Will Love

The title of "Best Friend" is not one earned lightly. It's reserved for the pal who never misses an opportunity to cheer you on, urges you to live your best life and discusses real-time pop-culture developments in earnest via text. And, let’s face it: if anyone deserves a token of your affection, it’s the person who shows up at your doorstep, wine in hand, to discuss dating habits of celebrities and psychoanalyze whatever life has thrown your way this week.
SHOPPING
knowtechie.com

How to redeem an Amazon gift card with the app or website

If you’ve received an Amazon gift card, you’ll need to redeem it before you can use the balance. However, some apps and websites can be a mess of menus, and finding the appropriate place can involve a lot of head-scratching and wasted time. Perhaps you’ve got better things to do...
CELL PHONES
wdwinfo.com

Your Disney Holiday Gift Guide, Just in Time for Black Friday

With the holidays drawing nearer and whispers of stock shortages echoing worryingly through the streets, I thought we might tackle that gift list a bit earlier this year. Plus, a bonus of getting this underway now is that you might be able to enjoy some of the Black Friday specials coming up this week and into next.
SHOPPING
The New Yorker

Give Your Loved One an Oyster I.O.U.: A Food-Themed Holiday Gift Guide

Naturally, we are all, every one of us, good and sober citizens who recognize the consumerist folly of giving holiday presents. The nonnecessity of it all. The silly little ritual of purchase, concealment, adornment, and surprise. The cutthroat, sub-rosa competition of who will out-gift whom, whether by money spent (the amateur’s yardstick) or by delight inspired (the true measure of a gift). Then again, the pointlessness is part of the point. I could give you this lovely little thing any day of the year, sure, but why not have it come wrapped (in all senses) in the holidays? This year, as in all years, I urge you to give gifts that are either tremendously beautiful, tremendously useful, or tremendously absurd—anything less is a missed opportunity. You’ll find gift ideas here for people who cook or eat—which is to say, gift ideas for everyone. Consider, too, a present both personal and local: your favorite cafés, bars, and restaurants almost certainly have coffee mugs, T-shirts, tote bags, and bottles of signature sauce for sale, and nothing wins Christmas morning like reminding friends and loved ones of good times past, and good times to come.
LIFESTYLE
bostonchefs.com

Gift Card Deals for Holiday Giving

Gift cards are such an easy way to give the food lover on your list the perfect gift (they don’t have to fit and no one ever returns them – and it they won’t be delayed by any supply chain issues). And there’s the added bonus of helping the restaurants you love with a little cold, hard cash. And if you play your cards right — you can get a little something for yourself, too. Here are more some Boston area restaurants offering gift card deals this holiday season.
SHOPPING
steamykitchen.com

Best Buy $100 Gift Card Giveaway

This giveaway is for all of you electronic lovers out there! Win $100 to Best Buy and invest in anything that you want–new headphones, a laptop, a camera, a popcorn machine. Purchase anything that you want from Best Buy and start streaming new shows or getting work done on a new computer! If you’re not a Best Buy fan, purchase something for a friend or loved one.
SHOPPING

