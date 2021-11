The Forza Horizon series is getting better with each iteration. Each game keeps close to the original formula while at the same time innovating and perfecting every single aspect of the game. I always enjoyed playing Forza games, but Forza Horizon 5 is the first from its series that managed to completely win my heart. Maybe it was Mexico’s incredible vistas or its vast amount of biomes and the unique types of races. I really don’t know, but I can’t remember the last time I played a racing game for over seventy hours and still enjoy the living hell out of it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO