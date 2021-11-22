ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Brown Foundation celebrates more than 30 years of turkey giveaway

By Shakailah Heard
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 5 days ago
AUGUSTA — The James Brown Family Foundation have given away turkeys for over 30 years to families in need.

Dr. Yamma Brown, the vice president of the James Brown Foundation, said the turkey giveaway is impacting the community tremendously.

“When my dad was here, we were giving out thousands of turkeys because everyone wanted to come and see him, or if Rev. Sharpton was here it would be a whole bunch of people,” Brown said. “In the years since he’s been deceased, right around 500, last year was a little over 400, this year it’s right around 300, not as many people registered this year.”

The James Brown Family Foundation also teamed up with Golden Harvest Food Bank and Checkers, who also donated food to the families registered. Golden Harvest Food Bank gave a box of 35 pounds worth of food to each car.

“Especially during the holidays, it’s extremely important to be there for families. This is one of the busiest times in our year. We are grateful to link arms with them to feed families so that they can have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving,” said Abby Muehlfeld, the vice president of marketing at Golden Harvest.

Each box of food was given to families in addition to the turkey they received.

The James Brown Foundation will also have a toy giveaway for children up to age 12 on Dec. 18. Families need to to register online.

Brown said there are a lot of parents who participate in the James Brown Family Foundation Toy Give-A-Way, especially this year because it has been really hard to get items shipped in.

Families from the CSRA are welcome to register on the James Brown Family Foundation website.

“We will continue to keep going with this, we’ve had my kids out, my sister’s kids out - it’s a generational family tradition that we do every year and will continue to do because the community depends upon us to do it and it’s what our father would want,” Brown said.

