Hitman 3 has been out for nearly a year now and it looks like IO Interactive is ready to unveil the next step for future content. The studio gave a brief outline for the 2022 roadmap, or as they’re calling it Year 2, and they revealed that the game will have new maps, new modes, and even accessibility for VR on PC. They also announced that as a whole, all three Hitman title in the World of Assassination Trilogy has now amassed around 50 million players world wide. In addition, according to CEO Hakan Abrak, Hitman 3 is now the most successful entry in the entire franchise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO