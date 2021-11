From the October 2018 issue of Acoustic Guitar | BY MAMIE MINCH. People often bring an acoustic guitar into the shop complaining of poor intonation. Maybe it plays less and less in tune as they move up the neck, or their B string is always sharp, or every winter things go flat. Of course, there are several real tuning limitations that are inherent to guitars: they’re designed to play many notes at a time, thus increasing the conflict to our ear; there’s no way to subtly vary the pitch of a given note as there is on a violin or trombone; the physical phenomenon of pressing down a string increases tension on it rather than just shortening; and don’t get us started on equal temperament. But today we aren’t going to talk too much about those limitations. We are going to talk about how to keep things reasonably well intonated so that your average guitar player’s ear isn’t too bothered.

