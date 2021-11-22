The most decadent chocolate treats to enjoy this holiday season

Decorating gingerbread houses is one of my favorite holiday traditions. This year I decorated haunted cookie houses at Halloween and am planning a traditional gingerbread house for Christmas, but now I've added another kind of house to my holiday to-do list. Charcuterie houses are the newest holiday food trend you'll want to try ASAP. Yes, you read that right: The latest holiday food trend involves swapping out gingerbread, icing, and candy for cold cuts, cheese cubes, and fresh veggies.
Comments / 0