Learning to Love Cold-Weather Camping and Trekking

Colder weather has started to make its way through the area, and for pet owners, that could mean a few extra chores related to their pets’ care. “One thing we really stress is keep your animals inside if you can. A lot of people have outside pets, and we know that, but from the shelter’s standpoint, we do advise bringing pets inside from the cold if it’s possible,” Liberal Animal Shelter employee Tara Logan said. “For those pets who do have to remain outside, make sure they have a secure shelter they can go to that’s out of the wind and all of that, and we recommend making sure that shelter’s raised a little way off the ground. Also, it’s a good idea to have either cedar chips or straw to help keep moisture away and keep the animals warm. People should also make sure that shelter’s big enough for the animals to move around in, but also small enough so they can hold in their body heat. And for outside animals, don’t use metal dishes for the food and water, because there is a chance of their tongue sticking to the metal and freezing, so it’s recommended to use plastic bowls for food and water – and along those lines, make sure the animals have a source of food and water to get to since animals require more food in the winter in order to stay warm. People also need to watch the wind chill, because the tips of animals’ ears can get damaged by frostbite.”

LIBERAL, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO