Eastmont School Board member Dave Piepel is resigning from his position due to relocating out of the area. “We just thank Dave for his time serving Eastmont School District,” said Superintendent Garn Christensen. “He’s been a great asset to the board and contributed many good opinions on various issues that we’ve had to deal with during the pandemic. He always asked good questions and we wish him the very best.”

EASTMONT, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO