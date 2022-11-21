ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghd Black Friday sale 2021: Best early deals on glide hot brushes, straighteners, hair dryers and more

By Rebecca Fearn
 2 days ago

Ghd has long been one of the most renowned hair tool brands around. But the initial output when buying a straightener or other tool from the brand can seem steep.

So for us, and other hair tool enthusiasts, an early Black Friday sale is keenly welcomed. The hair tool giant is offering shoppers some great discounts a whole week before the official Black Friday date, 26 November. There’s free gifts to snap up with selected purchases too.

In previous years, ghd offered around 20 per cent off on big name items, including straighteners, curling wands, and hairdryers. And this year, some IndyBest favourites have made the cut.

Always one step ahead of the game, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about ghd’s Black Friday deals for 2021 below, including the best early deals to shop now.

But, if you’re not in the market for some haircare heros today, we’ve got a whole host of other early deals from Amazon, Very, Dyson and more just ready to be snapped up.

Read more:

Does ghd take part in Black Friday?

Yes! And the brand has even joined in with offering some great early deals for keen bargain hunters this year.

In the past, ghd has been heavily involved in the Black Friday sales, offering discounts on some of its most coveted tools, from straighteners to hairdryers. And this year is no different.

Taking centre stage in the ghd early deal offering is a great 20 per cent off the rise hot brush (was £169, £135, Ghdhair.com ), gold hair straightener (was £149, now £119, Ghdhair.com ), air hairdryer (was £109, now £87, Ghdhair.com ), IV hair straightener (was £109, £87, Ghdhair.com ) and glide hot brush (was £139, now £111, Ghdhair.com ).

Read more: Ghd vs Dyson: Which hot brush tool is the best?

As well as 15 per cent off the heat protection styling range ( Ghdhair.com ) and 10 per cent off the unplugged cordless hair straightener (was £299, now £269, Ghdhair.com ).

And, finally, the ghd platinum plus, which was voted best hair straightener by our reviewer has also had a 10 per cent price cut (was £189, now £170, Ghdhair.com ).

“Renowned for being the OG hair straightening brand, we have a lot to thank ghd for and its tools just keep getting better,” they said.

Ghd has gone a step further and is offering a free gift with some of the products above too, notably a heat protectant spray worth £18.

Does ghd take part in Cyber Monday?

The brand has not yet confirmed how long this sale will last for, but we’re hoping it will follow the crowd with great offers available until Cyber Monday, 29 November.

How much is ghd’s Black Friday discount?

At the moment, ghd’s early discounts range between 10 and 20 per cent, but there’s always a chance that savings will only increase nearer the official Black Friday date or on Cyber Monday.

There may be a site-wide discount percentage, or one for specific items, as well as special offers or limited edition items.

When is ghd’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

The ghd sale officially kicked off on 19 November with a sprinkling of early deals across some fan favourite products.

This year Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, and Cyber Monday on Monday 29 November, but lucky for us, ghd seem to have thrown the official calendar out of the window this year.

We recommend you to bookmark this page for all the latest updates should any more deals drop.

What was in ghd’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, there were plenty of amazing deals to take advantage of at ghd.

There was a 20 per cent discount off on certain best-selling items, including the helios hair dryer (£159, Ghdhair.com ), platinum hair straighteners (£189, Ghdhair.com ) and curve creative curl wand (£129, Ghdhair.com ).

Other brilliant bargains included the glide hot brush for £111 (a saving of £28), and the max hair straightener for £119 (a saving of £30).

As well as at ghd’s official website, other third party retailers that stock the brand also offered discounts, and are worth keeping an eye on this year. These include John Lewis , Asos , Cult Beauty , Selfridges , Lookfantastic , and FeelUnique .

How much is ghd’s delivery on Black Friday?

Ghd hasn’t mentioned if its usual delivery policies will apply to Black Friday orders, but there is no indication it will not either.

This policy sees all ghd orders delivered for free. Orders usually arrive between three and five days. You can browse its full delivery details here .

