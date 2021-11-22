ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed in second Powell term must ensure inflation does not become 'endemic' - Yellen

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve during Jerome Powell's second term as chair will have an important role to play over the longer term to ensure that inflation does not become "endemic," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday. Yellen said she believed Powell's nomination and that...

www.investing.com

NBC4 Columbus

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
CNN

Why Jay Powell's second Fed term could be even tougher than his first

London (CNN Business) — The news moves fast. Yesterday, we looked at whether President Joe Biden would reappoint Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, one of the most powerful figures guiding the global economy. The answer came quickly. What's happening: On Monday morning, Biden formally announced his intent to nominate Powell...
WORLD
Washington State
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed for Second Term

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but remained near its lowest level in more than two weeks. Bets on quicker-than-expected interest rate hikes increased after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. Gold futures edged up 0.11% to...
MARKETS
Jerome Powell
Janet Yellen
Lael Brainard
Housing Wire

Second term for Powell, Brainard to be Fed vice chair

President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, and elevated Lael Brainard to vice chair, the No. 2 position at the central bank. Powell’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the form of aggressive monthly asset purchases beginning in March 2020, set off an extraordinarily profitable year for the mortgage industry.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit new records as Fed Powell nominated for second term

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, as announced today. Governor Lael Brainard is nominated as Vice Chair. In a statement, Biden said, “fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve – and I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Inflation#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Endemic#Fed#Reuters#The U S Federal Reserve#Treasury#Cnbc#Americans
The Week

Biden renominates Fed Chair Jerome Powell for second term: 'We need stability and independence'

Following lots of speculation, President Biden has officially renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, CNBC reports. "Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden wrote in a Monday morning statement. "I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs." Lail Brainard, the current Fed Governor who was also believed to be in the running for Fed Chair, will instead become the vice chair of the board of governors, per CNBC.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thebalance.com

Biden Picks Powell for Another Term As Fed Chief

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell steered the economy with a steady hand through the rockiest times of the pandemic, President Joe Biden said Monday in announcing his nomination of Powell to lead the central bank again. Biden nominated Powell on Monday to stay at the helm of the central bank...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Stocks rise as Biden taps Fed’s Powell for second term

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped to new all-time highs on Monday after investors welcomed President Biden's re-nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term. The Dow Jones is also climbing, up approximately 0.7%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35820.16 +218.18...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Powell to Get Another Term as Fed Chair

Markets finished mixed last week — the last full trading week for the month of November — mixed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq making moves higher amid headwinds on the global stage, including a spike in Delta variant Covid in Europe, high valuations among companies toward the end of a very healthy Q3 earnings season, and other issues. This morning, major indexes are all higher.
ECONOMY
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Powell nominated for second Fed term; regulators order Spire to address customers again

All fully vaccinated adults in Missouri are now eligible for their COVID-19 booster shot, the state health department announced Friday, within hours of federal health officials updating their guidance. The boosters are meant to be administered two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or six months after the last dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In other news from Washington, Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell will be nominated for a second term despite some calls for a shake-up at the central bank. President Joe Biden announced the nomination Monday, also saying he will nominate Lael Brainard, a Fed governor popular among progressives, as vice chair. And, in the ongoing fight over the Spire STL Pipeline, state energy regulators have raised concern about Spire’s tactics. The Missouri Public Service Commission ordered the St. Louis-based gas utility to send a new letter to customers describing its winter outlook “as accurately as possible” after concerns previous correspondence about the pipeline’s imminent closure were stoking fear.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed’s emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months by the most in three decades. The inflation spike has squeezed consumers, posed a threat to the Biden administration and intensified pressure on Powell to act. Some economists — and some Fed officials — want the Fed to move faster to rein in its ultra-low-rate policies. Other policymakers favor a more patient approach...
BUSINESS

