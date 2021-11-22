Fed in second Powell term must ensure inflation does not become 'endemic' - Yellen

Following lots of speculation, President Biden has officially renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, CNBC reports. "Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden wrote in a Monday morning statement. "I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs." Lail Brainard, the current Fed Governor who was also believed to be in the running for Fed Chair, will instead become the vice chair of the board of governors, per CNBC.

