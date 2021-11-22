Smithsonian & ASU Exhibit

In association with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (SI-NMAAHC) Robert Frederick Smith (RFS) Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History and the James Solomon Russell - Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives (JSR/SPC) a Community Archiving Workshop will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868, First Floor, Saint Paul’s Room. The public is invited to attend the workshop where experts from NMAAHC come together with JSR/SPC members to develop an archiving strategy for this community’s collections. Learn archiving skills and hear about how specific steps for preservation and access can be organized and applied directly to your organization’s needs. There is no cost to participate but there are a limited number of spaces available for the workshop. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, please contact James Grimstead, Chairman, JSR/SPC Museum and Archives, (434) 848-2173.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO