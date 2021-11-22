ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsonian & ASU Exhibit

azpbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smithsonian will celebrate its 175th anniversary by opening the Historic Arts and Industries building for the first time in two decades. We spoke to Award-winning artist Brian Miller about his artwork and look at his future visions. The futures exhibit is a new collaboration with ASU Center for...

azpbs.org

Frederick News-Post

"Whimsy" Exhibit

An installation art exhibition presents the whimsical yet poignant works of Heather Harvey and Shana Kohnstamm, two Maryland-based artists. Exhibit continues through Jan. 9. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday noon to 3 p.m. Each artist created a semi-immersive...
azpbs.org

11-19-21: Journalists' Roundtable, Smithsonian

It’s time now for the Journalists’ Roundtable and here to talk about the week’s top stories we welcome Ronald Hansen of The Arizona Republic and Jeremy Duda of Arizona Mirror. The Smithsonian will celebrate its 175th anniversary by opening the Historic Arts and Industries building for the first time in two decades. We spoke to Award-winning artist Brian Miller about his artwork.
theroanokestar.com

Reynolds Homestead to Host Smithsonian Exhibition Examining Change in Rural America

Over the past century, the United States has gone through a massive societal shift. While only 3 percent of the nation’s landmass is considered urban, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas has dropped from 40 percent in 1900 to about 18 percent today. That remarkable change and its ripple effects are the focus of a Smithsonian traveling exhibition opening next month at the Reynolds Homestead’s Creative Arts Center in Stuart, Virginia.
Laredo Morning Times

Amazon-sponsored artwork that 'learns' debuts at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON (AP) — The artificial intelligence at the heart of a new art exhibit, “me + you,” does not judge you necessarily, but it does analyze and interpret what you have to say. Sponsored by Amazon Web Services, the sculpture by artist Suchi Reddy listens to what you have to...
Smithsonian

Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building in the 21st Century

The Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building burst into the new century with business as usual. In 2000, it boasted exhibitions like ​​Reflections in Black: A History of Black Photographers, 1840 to the Present, which featured photographs and art work produced by Black photographers, and Exploring Garden Transformations, 1900-2000, which examined five gardens as they appeared at the beginning and end of the century. That year, the building also hosted Smithsonian Gardens annual orchid show. Children and their parents continued to flock to programs at the Discovery Theater.
The Frederick News-Post

Maryland Humanities announces Frederick as one of five tour sites for a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition

Maryland Humanities has chosen the first four sites to host “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibition, which will tour five communities throughout Maryland from September 2022 to June 2023. Why does revitalizing rural places matter to those who remain, those who left, and those who will...
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Smithsonian Community Archiving Workshop Dec. 7

In association with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (SI-NMAAHC) Robert Frederick Smith (RFS) Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History and the James Solomon Russell - Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives (JSR/SPC) a Community Archiving Workshop will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868, First Floor, Saint Paul’s Room. The public is invited to attend the workshop where experts from NMAAHC come together with JSR/SPC members to develop an archiving strategy for this community’s collections. Learn archiving skills and hear about how specific steps for preservation and access can be organized and applied directly to your organization’s needs. There is no cost to participate but there are a limited number of spaces available for the workshop. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, please contact James Grimstead, Chairman, JSR/SPC Museum and Archives, (434) 848-2173.
Smithonian

Smithsonian Scholars Pick Their Favorite Books of 2021

Visitors often entertain the romantic notion that behind-the-scenes at a Smithsonian museum is a mind-bending alternate universe that far surpasses anything they might encounter in the exhibition galleries. And they are not entirely wrong. The hundreds of men and women, who haunt the backroom warren of offices, libraries, laboratories and storage spaces at the largest museum and research complex in the world together form the intellectual wellspring of the Smithsonian Institution’s world-class exhibitions, events and happenings, scientific endeavors, and so much more.
saobserver.com

Visit The Smithsonian’s Latest African American Exhibits from Home with the Launch of the New Searchable Museum

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is offering digital visits, no flights required. The latest digital roll out for the NMAAHC is first class, and the time to board is now. This past Thursday, the museum launched its first digital initiative, aptly named, The Searchable Museum. The innovative platform will host a wealth of rotating exhibitions, archives, and videos of the museum’s 40,000 artifacts. Since doors opened in 2016, the museum has in large sold timed tickets for entry. And although tickets have remained free, they are often claimed quickly.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Attend a glass art exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum

Before heading out of the District for Thanksgiving break, set aside time this weekend to experience D.C.’s bustling art scene and nightlife. Witness the opening of DowntownDC’s holiday market on Friday, watch a performance by a world-renowned choreographer at the Kennedy Center on Saturday and attend a textile art exhibit featuring women creators at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on Sunday.
azpbs.org

Family Night: ‘Molly of Denali’ and ‘Wild Kratts’

This weekend, close out November with a jam-packed night of PBS Kids content! On November 26, 27 and 28th, start the night with “Molly of Denali: Molly and the Great One” at 6 p.m., then join the pack for “Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs” at 7 p.m. Witness “Wordgirl: The Rise of Miss Power” at 8 p.m., and finally close the night with “Rhythm and Roots of Arthur” at 9 p.m.
artreview.com

Dave Hickey (1938-2021): Chronicler of the Artworld’s Beauty and Stupidity

The doggedly independent art critic argued for aesthetic pleasure, and for the artistry in worldly – ‘democratic’ in Hickey’s parlance – cultural forms, from basketball to Siegfried & Roy’s magic shows to the music of Chet Baker. One morning in 1997, I bought a copy of Dave Hickey’s newly published...
ARTnews

Photography Museum Fotografiska to Open Spaces in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai

Fotografiska is in expansion mode, with plans to add three new spaces to its empire of photography museums by 2023. The private museum said on Friday that it plans to open locations in Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai over the next couple years. The Berlin and Shanghai museums are set to open in the third quarter of 2022, while the Miami one is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023. Of the three, the Berlin museum is expected to be the biggest, occupying 58,000 square feet. Herzog & de Meuron, the firm behind the newly opened M+ museum, has been...
