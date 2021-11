Sunday football ends with a division matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West has the most parity in the NFL right now with all four teams coming into Week 10 with 5 wins. Two of the teams had 3 losses, and two of them had 4 losses. The Chiefs have been struggling, but are still right in the division race with everyone else. The Raiders have also had a strange season, but most of that is coming from off the field issues.

