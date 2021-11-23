Mercer County residents give approval to reallocate funds for increased development of parks and stewardship

Monmouth Arts has been selected as one of four organizations to receive the 2021 Impact 100 Jersey Coast grant. The grant of $107,500 will support a new arts and wellness program, Creative Expressions, a countywide initiative that uses the arts to address the rise in mental health issues in area youths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Monmouth Arts, which is based in Red Bank.

