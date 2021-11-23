ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County residents give approval to reallocate funds for increased development of parks and stewardship

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Mercer County voters overwhelmingly approved of a county referendum reallocating resources in the Open Space Preservation Trust Fund towards funding increases for park development, historic preservation and stewardship activities. In the Nov. 2 General Election, Mercer County voters who cast their ballots approved of the referendum permitting the reallocation...

