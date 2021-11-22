ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Santa's Trolley

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Help Santa on this special Historic Raleigh Trolley Tour!

Santa is lost in Raleigh and Holly the Elf needs your help to find him in time for Christmas! Have you seen him lately? Do you know where he might be? Jump aboard the Raleigh Trolley and help Holly track down Santa in time for Christmas! Purchase tickets at the link below.

Dates: December 10, 11, and 12

Times: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Location: Mordecai Historic Park

Ticket price: $10 (nonrefundable)

Register online.

Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

The Great Raleigh Trolley brings back Santa Express

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Christmas tradition is back this year in full swing. The Great Raleigh Trolley will once again offer its Santa express tours after having to scale back last year due to the pandemic. This holiday season kids and their families can ride the trolley with...
RALEIGH, NC
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

It’s Time to Begin Sending Letters to Santa

“Gus” is the City of Irvine’s official elf who coordinates with Santa every year to make sure all letters from Irvine get to Santa, and receive a response. Typically, Gus forwards your paper letters, but this holiday season Gus and Santa have decided to go digital. To make sure everything...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Spend a ‘Nostalgic Christmas' at SkyPark at Santa's Village

$69 for a day pass (age 13 and older), $59 seniors 60-74, $59 children ages 4 to 12, complimentary admission for guests ages 75+ and age 3 and under. We appreciate that there are a lot of map apps out there, and complex charting programs, and the sorts of guides that delve deeply into every destination, looking at a host of elements that traditional travel books miss.
LIFESTYLE
97.9 KICK FM

Santa’s Taking the Train From Quincy to Macomb

Santa is of course known for his magical reindeer-powered sleigh, but that’s not the only way he tours the Tri-States. For the 4th year in a row, Santa will be arriving in style from Quincy to Macbom. Santa will be taking the Santa’s Zephyr Express from Quincy to Macomb on the evening of December 3. Santa will be riding the Zephyr from Quincy to Macomb, leaving Quincy at 5:30 PM and arriving in Macomb at approximately 6:17 PM. Santa and his helpers will be serving complimentary refreshments and handing out a special gift, including a golden bell.
QUINCY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Raleigh Trolley#Times
World Link

“Ruckus” and Santa’s reindeer to visit Coos Bay

The holiday season is here and downtown Coos Bay offers all you need to fill those holiday wishes. The Coos Bay Downtown Association encourages you to shop stores year-round and visit some of the finest eateries for the best food on the south coast. When you enjoy the magic of the holiday season in downtown and shop locally you support many small businesses, and you can have fun during the Second annual Downtown Reindeer Roundup.
COOS BAY, OR
WFAA

Santa's Helpers Holiday Box Sweepstakes - The Boxes

WFAA's Santa's Helpers has been helping North Texas children have a very merry holiday for 52 years. Find out more about Santa's Helpers HERE and DONATE ONLINE, or at one of the Santa's Helpers drive-thru events. This year, WFAA and North Texas businesses are offering you the chance to win...
DALLAS, TX
Lake Geneva Regional News

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.
FONTANA-ON-GENEVA LAKE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
New Country 99.1

USPS Looking For Santa’s Helpers In NoCo

There's a lot of family traditions that people participate in every year, especially around the holidays. Some families go caroling (I've never done that!), some bake, some decorate their homes together, but one that my family and I do every year is to find ways to get gifts and presents to families in need right here in Northern Colorados. A lot of families do that, I've seen the generosity first hand! A lot of businesses find ways to collect and get gifts for families delivered as well... Including the ultimate gift-givers, the United States Postal Service!
CHARITIES
Cool 98.7

Santa’s Helpers Are Being Cautious

As we get closer to Christmas we see signs all around us. Holiday decorations are going up in the neighborhood, stores have their Christmas aisles stocked and we are seeing more Christmas commercials on television. We know that Santa is really busy, getting ready for his big night. To do...
SOCIETY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Santa's reindeer arrive at Cheekwood

Tinsel and Twinkle, two of Santa’s reindeer, have arrived at Cheekwood to celebrate the holiday season. Twinkle, a 6-year-old female, and Tinsel, a 6-month-old female, will stay at Cheekwood through the Holiday LIGHTS event, which runs Nov. 20 through Jan. 9. Hall Whitaker, Cheekwood garden and husbandry supervisor, described Twinkle...
ANIMALS
nadignewspapers.com

Free holiday trolleys on Far NW Side return on Nov. 27, Dec. 4; Santa and Mrs. Claus visits, block party, ‘Chris Kindle’-type market

They’re back after a year off due to the pandemic. Free holiday trolleys to get shoppers to area stores are scheduled for Saturdays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4. On Nov. 27, the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the “Holly Jolly Trolley,” with stops on every block of the Six Corners shopping district from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Riders can get on and off at any stop with an approximate two-block radius of the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue, Irving Park Road and Cicero Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
KSNT News

Santa’s helpers coming to visit Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Santa is letting the Topeka Zoo take two of his reindeer this year for people to come and see. Yeti is a three-year-old reindeer visiting from the North Pole. Everest, a one-year-old reindeer, will be joining him Tuesday. “One thing about reindeer is they just make people smile,” said Zoo Director Brendan […]
TOPEKA, KS
phillyvoice.com

Manayunk's Jolly Trolley rides return to Main Street this December

Manayunk is offering free Jolly Trolley Rides on Main Street this December during its Holiday Light Nights display. The seasonal event is back every Thursday from Dec. 2 until Dec. 23, with food and drink deals, shopping specials, and live entertainment. The trolley will stop at various businesses along the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pineknotnews.com

Santa's coming home again

Don't worry, Kids, Santa is making his way to Carlton County again. The Santa's Home for the Holidays festivities are back, thanks to the United Way of Carlton County. "The United Way is proud to support community events like Santa's Home for the Holidays. We are looking forward to a fun weekend full of holiday spirit," said United Way executive director Ali Bilden Camps.
POLITICS
1077 WRKR

Santa Visits Continue To Be Virtual At Bronner’s in Frankenmuth

Bronner's in Christmastime Wonderland in Frankenmuth has announced that again this Christmas season (2021) they will be conducting virtual visits with Santa Claus via Facebook Live. Bronner's is dealing with many of the same issues many businesses are dealing with, mainly staffing issues. In addition to that, due to the Covid risk, and the anticipated crowds, mainly on weekends, limiting the number of people interacting with other people is important.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Times-Herald

Allegany's Santa House opens Saturday with Santa, Mrs. Claus

ALLEGANY — The Santa House in the village of Allegany will open Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. Located next to the Village Municipal Building on East Main Street, the Santa House will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by Allegany fire truck, escorted by village police.
ALLEGANY, NY
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

29
Followers
444
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy