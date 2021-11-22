Santa's Trolley
Help Santa on this special Historic Raleigh Trolley Tour!
Santa is lost in Raleigh and Holly the Elf needs your help to find him in time for Christmas! Have you seen him lately? Do you know where he might be? Jump aboard the Raleigh Trolley and help Holly track down Santa in time for Christmas! Purchase tickets at the link below.
Dates: December 10, 11, and 12
Times: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Location: Mordecai Historic Park
Ticket price: $10 (nonrefundable)
Tours will follow all local and state COVID-19 guidelines.
