ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The new long term – why a sustainable business approach is attracting investors

By Rhymer Rigby
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASTA8_0d4gaPw400

There have been many wake-up calls for responsible investing – from the business risks of climate change to the human and reputational damage wrought by poor labour practices.

One lesser-appreciated wake-up call was the 2008 financial crisis. The market carnage was in large part due to a failure of corporate governance within the banking industry. As such, it opened investors’ eyes to the merits of judging companies against so-called ESG criteria, which measure a business’s performance on environmental, social and governance issues. The “G” bit of the acronym highlighted the dangers of being overexposed to high-risk finance.

The episode also provided one of the first mainstream demonstrations of how pension and investment funds focused on ESG criteria can sometimes be a wiser financial investment.

Within the finance industry, the ability of ESG investments to hedge against certain risks was fairly well-known even back then, explains Mike Fox, head of UK sustainable investments at Royal London. But being well-known did not make it conventional wisdom. A lot of people then still viewed ESG investments as being primarily tied up in green activism, even though the data existed to show they could also be a profitable place to put your money.

Fox notes that it was difficult to shake people’s preconceptions. “People will literally fight not to change their opinions,” he says. “The way you often get progression is when the next generation comes along – because they are not impaired by the thinking of the previous.”

Of course, generational change is not the only reason people’s perceptions about ESG investing have shifted. Many of the climate problems which seemed quite far away only 10 years ago are happening today. In a sense, then, the long term is effectively now. “If you look at climate change, insurance premiums for some types of property have gone through the roof in the last few years, just because of the effects of flooding,” says Fox. “You are beginning to see real world climate change.” He adds that some effects of the climate crisis, such as drought and wildfires in California, are not necessarily new, but they are now front-page news.

And even when it comes to the more long-term threats, businesses that put climate risk at the forefront of their strategy and decisions are effectively taking a longer-term view of their market than businesses that don’t. This arguably sets their managers apart from those who prioritise short-term profits and earnings targets. That longer-term perspective in itself can make for an attractive investment – particularly for long-term investors, such as pension holders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYaYn_0d4gaPw400
The long-term perspective of companies that factor in climate risk can make for an attractive investment. Photograph: Chadchai Ra-ngubpai/Getty Images

Moreover, people’s changing perception and their realisation that sustainability is the key to a liveable future can have a material impact on a company – whether through higher demand for its products or its shares, or stronger goodwill for its brand. “If you’re a consumer company, the biggest single group of customers is now millennials and if you’re targeting them, having positive, sustainable characteristics is good for business,” says Fox.

Indeed, according to the Co-op’s 2020 Ethical Consumerism report (pdf), between 2010 and 2019, ethical consumer spending in the UK rose from £46bn to £98bn.

A company’s long-term sustainable or ethical perspective can also have a present-day impact on its employees. Increasingly, people want to work for businesses whose values reflect their own – whether it be on environmental issues, treating their workforce well or linking CEO pay to performance. A 2017 survey (pdf) by Deloitte found that millennials were more likely to be loyal and stay more than five years (34% v 24%) at a company that provided charitable opportunities than one that didn’t.

Related: Why it’s time to re-evaluate the social role of businesses: ‘Make a difference – and make money’

In addition, there are issues around future regulation and legislation – companies that take ESG factors into account will likely be better placed to deal with new laws as and when they come into force. By contrast, those that fail to take adequate steps on ESG issues will not only be more susceptible to regulatory risks, they might also have to pay more for insurance, and their access to capital could be costlier. Likewise, they may even find that other companies’ ESG policies prevent them from doing business with them.

“There’s a complex set of pushes and pulls behind anything like this,” says Julia Fawsley Grant of ESGmark, an organisation that promotes and recognises ESG in business. “This has been building for a long time. More and more companies are realising that if they don’t have a robust ESG policy, people will stop investing in them and will stop buying from them.”

This is not to say that companies that currently score poorly on ESG metrics have no future – just that they will need to become more sustainable in order to continue to be successful. “If you look at companies like Shell and BP, if they’re clever about it, they can move into biofuels and hydrogen and renewables. If they do that, they have a very bright future ahead of them,” says Fawsley Grant. The oil companies, she adds, may also play a big role in the future in carbon capture and burial technology – in effect, cleaning the mess they helped to make.

Fox says that, ultimately, sustainable business is just good business. “We already have large wealth management clients for whom the default approach is a sustainable approach. It’s not because they’re following some environmental mantra – it’s because they think they’re going to get a better return.”

Learn more about responsible investing by heading to Royal London – The Invested Generation

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Sentences must be decided by the judges

Zoe Williams is right about “Harper’s law” (PC Andrew Harper’s killing was appalling, but changing the law won’t protect key workers, 25 November). Like many former practitioners, I am for placing our trust in the experience and informed discretion of our judges to fashion the appropriate sentence, given all the circumstances of individual cases.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ambcrypto.com

Polygon: new investors take the wheel, while long term investors are…

Polygon made a significant impact within the crypto space this year both in the spot market as well as the DeFi market. Even so, the network has been witnessing a lot of its Long-term Holders turning impatient over the month and they cannot really be blamed given MATIC’s price action. So could this be just the opportunity for STHs to gain footing in the Polygon space?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Salesforce Stock Long Term

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Atlantic Equities analyst Peter Sazel assumed coverage on Salesforce with an Overweight rating and a price target of $360. The analyst cited Salesforce's ecosystem of app developers and third-party software...
STOCKS
beautypackaging.com

Coty Unveils New Long-Term Growth Strategy and Shares Financial Goals

Coty Inc. has unveiled its comprehensive transformation “All-In To Win” program, and announced its financial goals through FY25 and beyond. The All-in to Win program encompasses cost saving and capital deployment initiatives intended to ignite the full potential of Coty, with an additional $75 million of savings identified for FY24.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Progressive Stock: A Good Entry Point For Long-Term Investors

Progressive is a P&C insurance company with very strong business fundamentals. Progressive Corp (PGR) has superior fundamentals over most of its peers, but its performance has been affected recently by higher insurance losses. Its valuation is now attractive and provides a good entry point for long-term investors. Business Profile &...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fox
Business Insider

3 ways to keep your business on track to reach its long-term goals

It's easy for businesses to lose track of long-term goals during busy day-to-day work. Making specific goals, such as 'to grow by 25% a year' instead of just 'to grow,' can help. Ensure each employee and department understands their role in helping to meet company-wide goals. As a business owner,...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

BioAgilytix Secures Significant New Investment From Global Investor Cinven To Fuel Continued Long-Term Growth

Investment Will Provide BioAgilytix with Additional Resources to Invest in Core Business and Drive Growth. BioAgilytix, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), announced an agreement to be further capitalized by Cinven, a leading international private investment firm focused on building world-class global companies. Cinven will acquire a majority stake in BioAgilytix while current majority investor Cobepa, S.A., a Brussels-based private investment firm, will remain a significant minority investor in the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
prdaily.com

How brands approach sustainability in 2021

Sustainability has become a crucial consideration for all companies, to the point where messaging about “ethics,” “serving our community” and “commitments to do better” have become white noise. How can your company pursue sustainability objectives in meaningful ways? A new report from NewsWhip, “How brands approach sustainability in 2021,” offers...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Investing for the Long Term Matters

The market has clocked record highs as well as boasted steep daily losses, all in the span of the past several weeks. In short, it's been a bumpy time for investors. But as a long-term investor, these near-term ups and downs in the market shouldn't cause you to lose sleep.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Business#Bp#Oil Companies#Business Risks#Wealth Management#Esg#Royal London
The Motley Fool

Why This Hypergrowth Stock Is Still a Long-Term Buy

Upstart has added 219% more car dealership customers in the last 12 months, which should precede strong revenue growth. The company is set to grow its earnings per share by 560% this year compared to 2020. In 2022, Upstart could deliver over $1 billion in revenue for the first time...
RETAIL
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
progressivegrocer.com

New Acosta Survey Shows Why Sustainability Sells

Just how much are consumers prioritizing sustainability? Quite a lot, according to new data from Acosta. The company's new Sustainability Impact on Purchase Behavior report shows that 59% of shoppers are making it a priority to live a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle. The findings demonstrate how consumers plan to take more actions with sustainability in mind.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Travel Weekly

Disparity in sustainable business travel highlighted in new study

Disparity between employees’ expectations for green business travel and current company policies is highlighted in new research. The majority of travellers (75%) want to reduce their reliance on air travel for business because of the impact it has on the environment. While two-thirds (66%) of employees expect their employer to...
TRAVEL
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Institutional Accumulation Can Enhance Bitcoin’s Long-Term Resilience

Distributed ledger technology has only scratched the surface of its potential, and bitcoin is in many ways bringing these possibilities into the limelight, so much so that it has sparked unprecedented global adoption. Moreover, the growing institutional embrace is a force to be reckoned with, and MicroStrategy’s accumulation is just...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy