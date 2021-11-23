ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US, Ukraine Discuss Russian Troop Buildup Near Border

By Ostap Yarysh
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Amid concerns about the unusual buildup of Russian...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
Detroit News

Mud could help decide timing of any Russia move against Ukraine

Muddy terrain and the need for more troops on the ground make any large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine unlikely until January at the earliest, military analysts in Moscow and the West say, creating a window of diplomacy to steer President Vladimir Putin away from a war. Those judgments come as...
New York Post

Biden ‘concerned’ over alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine, likely to call Putin

President Joe Biden said Friday that he’s concerned about an alleged pro-Russia coup plot in Ukraine and that he’s likely to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss allegations made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am concerned. Look, we support Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We support Ukraine’s ability to govern...
AFP

On Ukraine frontline, soldiers vow 'worthy response' to Russia

Hands on his machinegun, a Ukrainian soldier scans the grey steppe towards the positions of pro-Russian separatists in his country's war-scarred east. Armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, another Ukrainian soldier takes part in a shooting exercise a few kilometres away from Zhura's position.
wearebreakingnews.com

Ukraine’s President Says a Coup Is Planned For Next Week Amid Crisis With Russia

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Friday that the intelligence services have detected the preparation of a coup in the country for December 1 and ensures that there are recordings of the coup plotters. “I have information that on December 1 we will have a coup. I think it is interesting information,” he said during a press conference with national and international journalists.
Voice of America

Russian Brinkmanship Poses Early Test for Germany's New Leader

LONDON — Germany will have a new government next month after three parties agreed this week to form a coalition, ousting the ruling Christian Democrats, the party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. The new government faces an early test of foreign policy, as Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops on Europe's eastern borders.
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive.  Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border.
The Independent

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered as Russian tensions grow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that was due to take place as early as next week and involve people in Russia. Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared. The president did not give more details about the alleged coup, but said Ukrainian intelligence suspected the involvement of Russian citizens and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and...
The Independent

Cross-party delegation from US Congress meet Taiwan’s president in defiance of China

Five US lawmakers who arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night have now met with the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, despite warnings from China to call off the trip.After the meeting, the president reiterated both sides’ cooperation in veteran affairs, economic issues and trade while emphasising on the island’s close alignment with the US. “Taiwan will continue to step up cooperation with the United States in order to uphold our shared values of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Ms Tsai said.Taiwan has been a point of contention as tensions rose between the US...
US News and World Report

Russian Military Tracks U.S. Guided Missile Destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's military is tracking the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke after it entered the Black Sea to patrol with NATO allies, TASS news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday. The manoeuvre comes at a time of high tension in the region, with...
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
thedrive

Russian T-80 Tank With Improvised Anti-Drone Armor Reportedly Appears In Crimea

Russian armored units are apparently busy developing new countermeasures to drones and possibly top-attack missiles. Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, at least one Russian T-80 tank has apparently been sighted in occupied Crimea with a bizarre-looking ad hoc armor fit. Armor of this type has been increasingly appearing on Russian tanks as of late and appears to be primarily intended to defend them against attacks by loitering munitions and other armed unmanned aircraft. The solution, which is part of a wider trend of improved defenses for Russian tanks, may well have been inspired by the destruction wrought by drone-launched munitions during last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, although it may have at least some capacity to decrease the effectiveness of certain top-attack guided missiles, too.
Voice of America

Russian Court to Consider Closure of Top Rights Group Memorial

MOSCOW, RUSSIA — Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday will consider a request to shut down Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group and a pillar of its civil society. Founded by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov in 1989, Memorial has built up a huge archive of...
