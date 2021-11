The deadline to enter a float in the Clear Lake Christmas by the Lake lighted parade is Dec. 2. The parade will be held Dec. 4. Entries must have an identifying sign or banner. Judging will be done during the parade, and prizes will be awarded based on the best use of lights, music and overall creativity. Prizes are: first place, $300; second place, $150 and third place, $75.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO