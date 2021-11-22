ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘MacGruber’ Returns With First TV Series Trailer

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How do you hype the release of a TV show based on one of the biggest flops (and cult comedies) of all time? Well, how about with a trailer that’s not actually a trailer, and instead takes the guise of a six-and-a-half-minute fake news report filled with profanity, violence, and an...

97ZOK

‘Red Notice’ Director Says Two Sequels Might Be Filmed Back to Back

Rawson Marshall Thurber, director of Netlfix’s latest smash hit Red Notice, has stated that a sequel is a “real possibility.” However, there is one condition — he would have to shoot a third movie directly after the second. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, the action comedy movie quickly amassed a total viewing time of 148 million hours, which is reportedly the largest opening day for the streamer to date.
MOVIES
