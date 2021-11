When you decide to have a child or are in the family way, you wish for nothing but the best for your child. We want our little one to be in the pink of health, without any suffering and pain. I wanted that for my child too, but life doesn’t always give you what you want. Shortly after the birth of my child, I learned that my little bundle of joy was autistic. I remember feeling a sense of shock and numbness when I first heard the news.

