Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Get `People’s Champion’ Award

By City News Service
lasentinel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will receive The People’s Champion award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, NBC and E! announced today. The “Baywatch,” “Jumanji” and “San Andreas” star is a 15-time People’s Choice Awards nominee and two-time winner. The People’s Champion Award will recognize Johnson for...

