Dwayne Johnson was already in store for a DC Comics-tastic 2022, as after more than a decade, we’ll finally see him bring Black Adam to life. However, earlier this year, it was announced that The Rock will also voice Krypto the Superdog in DC League of Super-Pets, based on the originally-known Legion of Super-Pets from the Silver Age of Comics. Now the first trailer for the animated movie has arrived, and it reveals that Krypto and his superhero pet allies will have to work together to save the Justice League.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO