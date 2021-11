Cooking fails are inevitable on a day like Thanksgiving. Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline took to social media yesterday to share her comedic kitchen catastrophe with the world. In a short and sweet video shared to her instagram page, Luke Bryan’s wife shows a pan of what appears to be a rice-based dish. She then pans to show the inside of her oven where most of the dish ends up, pooling at the bottom. In the video, the country star’s companion says, “This is what happens when I say I’ll cook something on Thanksgiving. That whole thing, I did that.” The blonde then shares a photo of the aftermath to her Instagram story with a caption that reads, “Cheers to our two hour clean tomorrow.”

