Struggling UK Financial Watchdog Offers £500k to Gain Crypto Expertise

A quarter of UK retailers are struggling to offer Black Friday deals this year as they grapple with inflation and supply chain issues, a survey suggests.Half of retailers (50%) are concerned about this year’s sales weekend, citing shipping costs, supply chain issues and inflation, with 30% fearing they cannot fulfil a spike in demand for goods and 25% saying they will struggle to offer significant Black Friday discounts.Almost half (47%) have invested in early advertising campaigns in an effort to avoid a run on stock and to play down expectations of big sales without harming their bottom line, the poll...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO