Keys To The Game vs. Pacers (11.22.21)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse between New Orleans and Indiana (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 1: Lone NBA player who officially qualifies for the league’s three-point percentage leaders and has made more than half of his attempts from beyond the arc in 2021-22. Shockingly to some around the NBA, that man is Jonas Valanciunas, who stands alone with a success rate of 55.3 percent, having connected on 21 of his 38 tries. The native of Lithuania produced a career-best perimeter-shooting performance Friday in a home win against the Clippers, sinking five treys out of nine attempts. New Orleans’ center is off to such a hot start that even if he misses his next five three-point looks, he’d still have a higher percentage than the NBA’s current runner-up, Brooklyn’s Patty Mills (48.0). Valanciunas was solid from distance last season with Memphis at 36.8 percent, but this season he’s already matched the same number of made trifectas (21) as he did in 2020-21, but in 19 fewer attempts.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO