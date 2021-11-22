ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The most decadent chocolate treats to enjoy this holiday season

By Brandpoint (BPT)
ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Dark or milk chocolate? Caramel or cream? Seasonal or...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Crave#Food Drink#Bpt
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
SHOPPING
theroanoker.com

Spectacular Sides for Thanksgiving Dinner

We all have our favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes (don’t forget the tiny marshmallows on top!), cornbread or chestnut stuffing, Brussel sprouts or collard greens and homemade or jellied cranberry sauce. Roasted turkey may take center stage on your Thanksgiving table, but delicious and delightful sides are always a highlight of this holiday meal. It is a pleasure to share my family’s treasured Thanksgiving side dish recipes with you.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parents Magazine

Charcuterie Houses Are This Year's Most Festive Holiday Treat

Decorating gingerbread houses is one of my favorite holiday traditions. This year I decorated haunted cookie houses at Halloween and am planning a traditional gingerbread house for Christmas, but now I've added another kind of house to my holiday to-do list. Charcuterie houses are the newest holiday food trend you'll want to try ASAP. Yes, you read that right: The latest holiday food trend involves swapping out gingerbread, icing, and candy for cold cuts, cheese cubes, and fresh veggies.
FOOD & DRINKS
clickhole.com

It’s Officially Thanksgiving: Someone Put Grandma In The Oven

Hope you’re wearing pants with a flexible waistline and you’re ready to eat, because someone just put Grandma in the oven, which means Thanksgiving is officially here!. That’s right: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, the cranberry sauce is cooking on the stove, and someone stuffed Grandma into the 425-degree oven, where she is quietly humming hymns to herself and minding her own business. Mm-mmm! Take a big whiff of that heavenly scent of pumpkin pie, gravy, and Grandma’s Clinique Happy perfume frying off her body, because this day comes but once a year!
FESTIVAL
visitmountaineercountry.com

Seasonal Treats in Mountaineer Country

As soon as the weather turns cool and the leaves begin to change colors, many individuals welcome fall decor into their homes. The sight of pumpkins, the scent of candles, and the feeling of cozy sweaters are all ways to welcome Autumn. However, don’t forget about the unique tastes that are also popular this time of year. Pumpkin spice lattes aren’t the only treat. In fact, there are several locations in Mountaineer Country offering tasty treats for everyone’s tastebuds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KRQE News 13

The one-of-a-kind decadent treats at River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights not only offers dazzling light displays, but also one-of-a-kind treats. Executive Chef Tom Garton and his team are ready to serve during this massive light event. The focus this year is on sweets. Garton says there will be lots of chocolate and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US Magazine

Enjoy These Healthy Holiday Treats From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. If you already have visions of sugar plums and other sweet treats dancing in your head, read on for some of the best in healthy holiday ingredients. Give your pantry staples an upgrade with Barney Butter’s selection of almond flour and butters, RXSugar’s plant-based sugar and Spicology’s Luxe Infused Salts. And satisfy your sweet tooth with Elements Truffles Hot Chocolate, an adaptogen-rich drinking cocoa for the holidays!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Festive Holiday Chocolate Packs

The Ritter Sport Mini Tower Nut Selection is a new addition to the Germany-based chocolate brand's seasonal offerings that will provide consumers with a way to elevate their traditions with a touch of sweetness. The product comes with seven pieces in all that include milk, dark and white chocolate varieties that are all packed with premium hazelnuts. The gift pack can thus be given on its own or opened to split it up as a stocking stuffer for spreading the joy.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy