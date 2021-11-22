The most decadent chocolate treats to enjoy this holiday season

Hope you’re wearing pants with a flexible waistline and you’re ready to eat, because someone just put Grandma in the oven, which means Thanksgiving is officially here!. That’s right: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is on TV, the cranberry sauce is cooking on the stove, and someone stuffed Grandma into the 425-degree oven, where she is quietly humming hymns to herself and minding her own business. Mm-mmm! Take a big whiff of that heavenly scent of pumpkin pie, gravy, and Grandma’s Clinique Happy perfume frying off her body, because this day comes but once a year!
