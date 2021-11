With Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots readily available nationwide, it’s going to be a much more upbeat Thanksgiving compared to last year. However, even if you’ve gotten your vaccine doses, there’s still a small chance you could end up with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus. That’s particularly true if you’re attending a larger holiday gathering than last year. Luckily, there’s one simple way to mitigate some of those risks this Thanksgiving, and it doesn’t require any extra effort from you: Make sure you’ve got proper ventilation wherever you’re sitting down for dinner.

