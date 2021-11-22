Helping Hand assisting families ahead of Thanksgiving Day

Today is National Clean Out Your Fridge day and we have a few steps to make it easier for you. First…out with the old! Clear out one shelf at a time. Then clean out drawers, empty them completely, clean underneath if possible. After that its time to sort. Separate items into various categories. Items you use everyday, the ones you less frequently, and of course throw the expired items away. Vacuum shelves and any crumbs and even clean with castile soap-based cleanser or electrolyzed water. Use a steamer if needed for stubborn messes. Put things used less frequently towards the back of the fridge. The ones you reach for the most go in the front. Raw meats should be stored in containers or sealed bags and don’t over-fill the fridge, air needs to circulate for cooling efficiently. Finally, make a point to clean out leftovers and expired things each week.

