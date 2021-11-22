Helping Hand assisting families ahead of Thanksgiving Day

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners are served to those in need Tuesday at Helping Hands of St. Louis in Toledo. Guests were able to dine in for the first time since coronavirus. “Volunteers are preparing hundreds of turkey dinners with all the fixings — dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, dessert and a beverage,” said Sue Shrewsbery, Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis. “In years past, we’ve served upwards of 350 people and our guests really look forward to our holiday dinners each year for the food and also the fellowship.”
Comments / 0