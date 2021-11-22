ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Helping Hand assisting families ahead of Thanksgiving Day

thv11.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of families are already in...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Charitable Groups Hand Out Turkeys To Help Those In Need Ahead Of Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After Saturday, there are just five days until Thanksgiving and some families are still wondering how they are going to put food on their tables. Groups across the city handed out and self-delivered Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Saturday. About 1,000 families are getting thanksgiving meals today at the convention center. Families say it’s not only a blessing but without it, there might not be dinner on the table. Slowly but surely, the Thanksgiving meals went as fast as they came. The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh sent out bags of goods to be distributed in neighborhoods...
PITTSBURGH, PA
digmb.com

Help Sandpipers Assist Local Families with Holiday Gift Baskets

If you're looking for an impactful way to help South Bay families in need this season, the Sandpipers might just have the perfect opportunity for you. The Sandpipers are celebrating the 90th year of their Holiday Baskets program. This year, they are preparing to distribute basic necessities and gifts to more than 100 families and nearly 250 children in need in the South Bay on December 11.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
richlandsource.com

Candice Williams Helping Hands Foundation offers free Thanksgiving meal

MANSFIELD -- The 17th annual Candice Williams Helping Hands Foundation is offering a free meal from the Mansfield Friendly House on Thanksgiving Day from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic there are no eat-ins and all meals are to go. "Our foundation consists of helping people in many...
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
cbslocal.com

Free Thanksgiving Meal Kits Handed Out To Families In Need At Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of families received free Thanksgiving meal kits Wednesday morning at Union Station. The meals were provided courtesy of a partnership between the nonprofit group Union Station Homeless Services, and the Southern California Gas Company. The boxes were distributed by volunteers. Each box contained the ingredients...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Impact Center hands out 400+ free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — At this Saturday morning drive-thru, the menu is limited, but the serving sizes are certainly large. More importantly, all the turkeys Zeke Bryant and The Impact Center volunteers are serving are free of charge. "People are very grateful and very thankful," Bryant said. "They’re smiling....
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Blade

Photo Gallery: Helping Hands of St. Louis serves Thanksgiving Dinner

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners are served to those in need Tuesday at Helping Hands of St. Louis in Toledo. Guests were able to dine in for the first time since coronavirus. “Volunteers are preparing hundreds of turkey dinners with all the fixings — dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, dessert and a beverage,” said Sue Shrewsbery, Director of Helping Hands of St. Louis. “In years past, we’ve served upwards of 350 people and our guests really look forward to our holiday dinners each year for the food and also the fellowship.”
TOLEDO, OH
WBRE

Lackawanna County Family to Family hands out food baskets ahead of holiday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Thousands of families will have a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday thanks to a decades-old program and one family. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the Family to Family Food Basket Program. Volunteers spent most of Wednesday placing baskets inside trunks of cars and in the beds of trucks. “My bestie. […]
SCRANTON, PA
New Times

SLO Food Bank hands out record number of turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The SLO Food Bank and other local organizations are working to make sure that every family in SLO County has a Thanksgiving meal on the table, with a record number of turkeys distributed ahead of the holiday this year. "We prepared pretty early for our Thanksgiving distribution," said Emily Hansen,...
CHARITIES
The Recorddelta

The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur assists handing out Thanksgiving baskets

BUCKHANNON — The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur assisted the Upshur County Parish House in distributing Thanksgiving meals. The meals provide families with either a turkey breast or ham along with all the Thanksgiving goodies including mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and apple or pumpkin pie filling. “Our Rotary...
BUCKHANNON, WV
41nbc.com

Veteran helps community by handing out Thanksgiving meals

MACON, Ga(41NBC/WMGT)- Charles Jackson has been handing out Thanksgiving meals to the Middle Georgia community for 25 years. Charles Jackson is a Steward at the Greater Tabernacle Church and a retired military vet. He says serving has always been something that comes naturally to him. “It’s about service you know...
MACON, GA
wfxb.com

Celebrate National Clean Out Your Fridge Day Ahead of Thanksgiving

Today is National Clean Out Your Fridge day and we have a few steps to make it easier for you. First…out with the old! Clear out one shelf at a time. Then clean out drawers, empty them completely, clean underneath if possible. After that its time to sort. Separate items into various categories. Items you use everyday, the ones you less frequently, and of course throw the expired items away. Vacuum shelves and any crumbs and even clean with castile soap-based cleanser or electrolyzed water. Use a steamer if needed for stubborn messes. Put things used less frequently towards the back of the fridge. The ones you reach for the most go in the front. Raw meats should be stored in containers or sealed bags and don’t over-fill the fridge, air needs to circulate for cooling efficiently. Finally, make a point to clean out leftovers and expired things each week.
LIFESTYLE
Marietta Daily Journal

Help grant a family's Christmas wish list through Community Assistance Center's Adopt-a-Family program

Sandy Springs nonprofit Community Assistance Center is encouraging northside residents to embrace the holidays and adopt a family through the center's holiday Adopt-a-Family program. CAC’s holiday program provides holiday food to more than 500 families and gifts to more than 1,500 children in need. The program is completely donor dependent.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy