Get your Benjamins before they blow up. Open source software makes it easier for anyone to contribute to the health and growth of a project’s codebase. But how do you build a system where users and contributors can participate in the economic value being generated by an organization or platform? We chat with Bradley Miles and Sid Kalla, the co-founders of Roll, which is trying to create an API-first platform for creating tokens and markets that allow users to invest and share in the value of creators or communities they love.

