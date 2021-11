WASILLA— The local cannabis retail community banded recently together to raise the necessary funds to provide 100 turkeys to households across the Mat-Su Valley. Bad Gramm3r teamed up with its sister store, Higher by Bad Gramm3r, Laughing Salmon Cannabis, Country Cannabis, and other community partners to put on the second annual Great Turkey Fest, a fundraiser dedicated to providing local families in need with a Thanksgiving turkey with all the traditional accompanying dishes for free.

12 DAYS AGO