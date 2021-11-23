ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William 'humbled' by Tusk Conservation Award winners

lakegazette.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William found it "deeply humbling" to speak...

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
Daily Mail

Beaming Duke of Cambridge looks dashing in a royal blue suit as he attends the Tusk Conservation Awards in London - just hours before new BBC documentary about warring Princes William and Harry airs

The Duke of Cambridge looked in good spirits this evening as he stepped out in London for the Tusk Conservation Awards - just hours before the BBC's new documentary about the warring Princes William and Harry will air. Prince William, 39, looked dashing in a royal blue suit with a...
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

Prince William May Take Over for the Queen Instead of Prince Charles

Prince Charles has been preparing for more than seven decades to take his place on the throne — and now that moment is imminent, Charles has confessed he is far from ready. In an intimate mother-son exchange last month, shortly after the Queen’s return from hospital, sources say Charles, 73, confided his fears to his 95-year-old mother. He even went so far as to suggest passing the crown on to his son, Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Charles Will Have a "Slight Issue" With "Competition" as Their Roles Evolve, Expert Says

The Queen is 95 years old, and as such, people are starting to think about what the British monarchy will look like once she passes away. For royal biographer Penny Junor, the relationship between heir apparent Prince Charles and his first-born son Prince William has the potential to be slightly fraught as they adjust to their new roles now and in the future—especially since William is so much more popular with the public than his father.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

The Crown: Dominic West’s Son Will Play Teenage Prince William

Seasons five and six of The Crown will be a family affair both onscreen and off. Thirteen-year-old Senan West—son of Dominic West, who will play Prince Charles—has been cast as a teenage Prince William in the Netflix series, Variety reports. According to the outlet, this will be Senan’s first onscreen role, coming after a nationwide search to find the royal heir.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

The Crown casts Prince William for seasons 5 and 6

The Crown seasons 5 and 6 are turning the clocks forward to the 1990s, looking at the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. We already know that Charles and Diana will be played by The Wire and Pride's Dominic West, and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Great Gatsby's Elizabeth Debicki, respectively. But now it's been revealed who is playing Charles' son Prince William – and it's a very interesting piece of casting indeed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patron#British Royal Family#Tusk Conservation Award#The Tusk Trust
Marie Claire

Prince William Wanted Kate Middleton to Be Known as "Princess Catherine," Apparently

We all know Prince William and Kate Middleton as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, of course, but they actually could have been called something completely different. A Telegraph article dating back to the time of the Cambridges' engagement has been resurfacing everywhere lately, which had some pretty juicy things to say about the couple's potential titles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship

Once upon a time, there was a girl named Catherine who met a prince and, believe it or not, they really did get a happily ever after. Not only is that the plot of just about every Disney princess movie, it's what happened with real-life princess Kate Middleton and her Prince Charming, Prince William. Back before they became two of the most-photographed people on the face of the planet, before that royal wedding, and even before all those very good coats, they were just two kids at school — one just happened to be the future king of England.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: The story of a self-made man

Carlos Castro says, “If you are going to make it, the United States is where you can make it.”. He worked hard to get here. Castro’s first attempt to sneak into the United States in 1979 failed. He was caught, spent time in jail and was sent home. Jail gave Castro time to think about the future. The second time, he made it across the border.
DUMFRIES, VA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Prince William concerned by African population growth

The Duke of Cambridge has doubled down on his controversial criticism of overpopulation in Africa during a conservationist charity speech. Humans erode wildlife on the Black continent, he insists. Unfazed by criticisms he faced four years ago, the heir to the British throne reiterated his controversial assertion that rapid growth...
AFRICA
Popculture

Latest Update on Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry have had a rocky relationship for years as the two formerly close brothers lead very different lives. Robert Lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, told Page Six that the current state of their relationship is "poor, definitely poor." Lacey explained that William hosted a party thanking people who were involved in the unveiling of the sculpture of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace in July and that his anger towards his brother is still quite apparent.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband Plans To Take Kensington Palace From Prince William And Kate Middleton? Duke Of Cornwall Allegedly Wants To Slim Down The Royal Family

Prince Charles, allegedly, plans to decommission Kensington Palace once he becomes the King. The British Royal family has often wowed the world with their living arrangements, especially those directly in line to the throne. However, new reports claim that Prince Charles, who will be taking over the crown once Queen Elizabeth passes away, plans to ax the Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy