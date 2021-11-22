Oops! How to remove common stains that arise from Thanksgiving Day dinner

They're frozen, they're fast, and they're filling — at least that's what they're marketed to be. The frozen TV dinner is a staple of cheap, easy, prepared meals, costing only a few dollars at most to prepare a full meal in only a matter of minutes. True, the TV dinner isn't exactly the healthiest food option in the world due to all that sodium, saturated fat, and starches (via The Cleveland Clinic), but there are a few frozen dinners that can be nutritious without sacrificing the quick and easy prep time. The Daily Meal suggested several healthy frozen dinners, from fish taco bowls to chicken enchilada bakes, that avoid the usually unhealthy (but sometimes delicious) offerings of flash-frozen foods.
Comments / 0