Oops! How to remove common stains that arise from Thanksgiving Day dinner

Photo courtesy of Libby Penner @libby_penner/UnsplashLibby Penner. Well the time has arrived, it is Thanksgiving week. Everyone has been waiting for this special week to arrive. While some people are preparing to travel, some people have already purchased their Thanksgiving Dinner items, but there are some men and women who are still undecided on what they should eat for Thanksgiving dinner. So I decided to create a two part series featuring Thanksgiving Day Meal Ideas. I have spoken to men and women from around the United States about what they are having for dinner. The purpose of this series is to help make Thanksgiving Dinner a little more interesting this year.

5 DAYS AGO