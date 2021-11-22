ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Oops! How to remove common stains that arise from Thanksgiving Day dinner

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGobble up your Thanksgiving dinner without worrying about...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Bay Area chefs cook dinner for homeless on Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Several Bay Area businesses put their time and resources together to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving Day. “We’re making pastas. I'm making my famous jambalaya,” said Chef J. Magic. “I’m preparing my portion of the meal in my food truck.”. Private chefs and local catering companies put...
TAMPA, FL
purewow.com

Here’s How to Avoid 6 of the Most Common Sources of Holiday Stress, from Supply Chain Issues to Awkward Dinner Table Convos

Ah, the holidays. That glorious season of gift-giving, cookie-eating, general merriment and, often, major stress. We don’t mean to be a bunch of Grinches, but for all the fabulous parts of the most festive time of year, there are lots of not-so-fabulous parts, including supply chain issues (how very 2021), too-packed social calendars and financial worries. Luckily, there are antidotes. Read on to learn some straightforward methods for dealing with some of the less pleasant parts of the most wonderful time of the year.
MINIMUM WAGE
KFVS12

Heaven’s Kitchen to host Thanksgiving Day dinner

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Members of the Heaven’s Kitchen charity will be serving a full Thanksgiving Day meal on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meals will be prepackaged and ready for curbside pickup at the Harrisburg Heaven’s Kitchen. The Fowler Bonan Foundation is hosting the...
HARRISBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Stains#Oops
wjon.com

How to Have the Same Thanksgiving Dinner as Garth Brooks

When Garth Brooks came to Minnesota back in May 2019, I was lucky enough to get to talk to him during a press conference. Turns out we are both huge fans of his wife, and got to chit chatting about her cooking. I wanted to know what his favorite food was that she made, and of all things Garth loves her mashed potatoes.
RECIPES
WIBW

Community Thanksgiving Dinner calling for volunteers as day approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meals will once again be delivered for this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and they could a few extra hands. There will be no dinner at Ag Hall. But, there’s still plenty of prep work and cleaning that will need done as meals are being whipped up, not to mention the need for delivery drivers. Volunteers can sign up here, or by calling 785-422-8280. Thanksgiving Community Dinner Foundation President David Braun says they’re around 150 volunteers as of this afternoon, shy of the 400 desired.
TOPEKA, KS
Mashed

How Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Led To The First TV Tray Dinner

They're frozen, they're fast, and they're filling — at least that's what they're marketed to be. The frozen TV dinner is a staple of cheap, easy, prepared meals, costing only a few dollars at most to prepare a full meal in only a matter of minutes. True, the TV dinner isn't exactly the healthiest food option in the world due to all that sodium, saturated fat, and starches (via The Cleveland Clinic), but there are a few frozen dinners that can be nutritious without sacrificing the quick and easy prep time. The Daily Meal suggested several healthy frozen dinners, from fish taco bowls to chicken enchilada bakes, that avoid the usually unhealthy (but sometimes delicious) offerings of flash-frozen foods.
RECIPES
morethanthecurve.com

Thanksgiving dinner menu available from Trattoria Totaro

Trattoria Totaro is offering Thanksgiving dinner catering options to be enjoyed at home. Orders must be placed by November 22nd and picked up on November 24th. In addition to the menu shown below, the full catering menu is available. Pictured is the vegetable lasagna. Tickets on sale for National Dog...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
nny360.com

Free Thanksgiving Day dinner provided by Oswego Alliance Church

OSWEGO - Oswego Alliance Church will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Take-out meals will be offered at two locations: The Hamilton Homes Community Center, and using a food trailer at Monro Muffler Brake at 169 E. Bridge St. in Oswego. Additionally, deliveries are offered to homes within the Oswego City School District by calling the church office at 315-342-5493 by 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23. Provide name, address, phone number and quantity of meals. Requested delivery times will try to be honored, with most deliveries occurring between 11 a.m. and noon.
RELIGION
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER HAPPENING THANKSGIVING DAY NOV. 25

The Crookston Annual Thanksgiving Dinner returns this year on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Crookston Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. It has been going on for nearly 40 years, and this year the event will be drive-through only. Lester Wilkens and Gaye Wick...
CROOKSTON, MN
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

These Pittsburgh restaurants are serving Thanksgiving Day dinners

Thanksgiving seems to come with the expectation that we know (nay, want) to cook. For hours. If that’s not your idea of a good time, no problem: These Pittsburgh restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day. Just make that reservation as soon as possible. Atria’s (multiple locations; atrias.com) The three-course, prix...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Veronica Charnell Media

Your Thanksgiving Day Dinner Options Has Arrived

Photo courtesy of Libby Penner @libby_penner/UnsplashLibby Penner. Well the time has arrived, it is Thanksgiving week. Everyone has been waiting for this special week to arrive. While some people are preparing to travel, some people have already purchased their Thanksgiving Dinner items, but there are some men and women who are still undecided on what they should eat for Thanksgiving dinner. So I decided to create a two part series featuring Thanksgiving Day Meal Ideas. I have spoken to men and women from around the United States about what they are having for dinner. The purpose of this series is to help make Thanksgiving Dinner a little more interesting this year.
The Independent

How to fix six common Thanksgiving cooking fails, according to experts

Thanksgiving may be about spending time with family and gratitude, but it is the food that most people look forward to year-round. Unfortunately, that means that any cooking errors, such as a burnt pie or a soggy turkey, seem especially disastrous.Thankfully, there are methods for improving even the most hopeless dishes, according to experts, who have tips for all of the most common Thanksgiving cooking fails.Dry turkeyEasily the hardest Thanksgiving menu item to perfect, roasting a turkey can seem like a daunting task - as there are numerous things that can go wrong, from not thawing in time to...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy