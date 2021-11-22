ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic Day At Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas Day Parade

Cover picture for the article(11-22-21) The latest update…at least 40 people have been injured and 5 people killed when a driver in a red Ford Escape plowed through a police barricade and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Sunday night…the SUV crashed into the crowd and parade participants at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. One...

