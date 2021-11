We’ve already done a lot on dealer markups this year, but the thing is they just keep coming. This markup at Downtown Toyota of Oakland, in California, has made its rounds online over the weekend via Reddit and sent our way via reader tip. The dealer, like many others, has one RAV4 Prime in its inventory, but unlike other dealers (so far) is asking nearly $97,000 for it. You read that right. Just under $100,000.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO