BEN URI ART GALLERY

 7 days ago
  • London
  • unspecified
  • BEN URI ART GALLERY
  • An opportunity to help lead the first full-scale virtual art museum and research centre.

Suzanne Lacy: What Kind of City? review – art that breaks down borders

It is the morning after the preview of Suzanne Lacy’s new solo show at the Whitworth and there is a buzz about the place. Apparently there was a banquet for 150 people, a choir of Sufi singers and a bus load of visitors from Lancashire. The staff have the tired, twinkling eyes that come with a satisfying night out, and Lacy is spotted racing through the gallery on her way to host a meeting with the exhibition collaborators. This is because much of what the Californian artist does has little to do with art hanging on walls. Instead, Lacy’s art happens in mills and car parks and community centres, connecting people and using creativity as a vehicle for social change.
VISUAL ART
‘There was a prophecy I would come’: the western men who think they are South Pacific kings

In life, Claude-Philippe Berger styled himself the “traditional king of Tanna”, an island of 30,000 people in Vanuatu. Berger, who was born in 1953 in Casablanca and claimed to have once been a diplomat, first visited the islands in 2011, in hope of veneration. What he found was a South Pacific of the imagination: champagne-coloured beaches, rose sunsets, the rumble of volcanoes. Yet Vanuatu is also threatened by a rising tide, and cyclones regularly hit its scarce infrastructure and fragile agrarian economy.
WORLD
News 12

Millburn art gallery flooded by Ida reopens

A Millburn art gallery is now open for viewing after flooding from Ida delayed the process. Chef-turned-artist Jesus Nunez is the owner of J Nunez Gallery. He is best known for his culinary work, but turned back to the visual arts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He sometimes uses his kitchen tools as paintbrushes.
MILLBURN, NJ
Norwalk Hour

New Milford gallery presents art by Thomas Adkins, opening Dec. 1

NEW MILFORD — Seasons by Thomas Adkins,” an exhibit of recent works by the Southbury landscape painter, opens Dec. 1 at Gregory James Gallery in New Milford and runs through Jan. 31. Adkins, considered one of the finest landscape artists in the Northeast, is showing plein air paintings of the...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Yes Weekly

Upcoming visual art exhibit, Theatre Art Galleries

Food and drink will be served and following Guilford County guidelines, face coverings required. The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit titled “20/20”. Greig Leach Artist Statement:. “Each of us have had to discover ways to process the previous year and how it has...
HIGH POINT, NC
bctv.org

Holiday Art Gallery Now on View at Clay on Main

Friends of Clay on Main, including its co-op members, board members, volunteers and instructors are offering new and unique works of fine art and crafts during this holiday season. Stop by during business hours to peruse beautiful handcrafted jewelry and other wearables along with paintings, pottery,sculpture, holiday ornaments and more. The works offered for purchase span all three gallery spaces. You are sure to find something for the special someone(s) in your life at Clay on Main. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins welcome, or call 610-987-1273 for an appointment. Private parties are available upon request; bring a few friends and make it a BYOB shopping party. Masks are required.
VISUAL ART
ecok.edu

Johnson’s art exhibit coming to Pogue Gallery

ADA – East Central University art student and budding author Tiffany Johnson will unveil her senior exhibit titled “At Home with Myself” beginning this Friday, November 19. Johnson, of Allen, will graduate with her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in December. Her senior exhibit will feature graphic design pieces she...
ADA, OK
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

High-End Art Gallery Zinat Gallery Opening on King Street

Zinat Gallery is celebrating its grand opening at 923 King St. on Nov. 19. The space it is moving into had been empty for years. Zinat Gallery advertises itself as a high-end gallery which sells hundreds of unique pieces including glass and acrylic furniture, vintage and antique rugs and hand-painted art, sculptures and other art pieces. The gallery currently operates a showroom in Vienna at 8603 Westwood Center Dr.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
designboom.com

tadao ando designs trapezoid shaped gallery for japanese art island

Benesse art site naoshima—the large-scale art project covering three japanese islands—will see a new gallery designed by tado ando open in march 2022. located on the island of naoshima, ‘valley gallery’ is the ninth building by the pritzker prize-winning architect for the initiative. valley gallery will be opened next year...
VISUAL ART
amisun.com

Island Gallery West art walk returns

HOLMES BEACH – After almost two years, Island Gallery West’s monthly art walk event returned on Nov. 12 to a large crowd of artists and art lovers ready to get back to a pre-COVID normal. Art lovers enjoyed a glass of wine as they relaxed in lawn chairs in the...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Portland Tribune

Blue Pine Gallery brings fine art to Gresham

Business showcases more than 40 artists, teaches classes for whole community. Three friends who met thanks to a shared love of watercolor painting have begun a new artistically-minded venture in East Multnomah County. Marcia Morrow, Beth Schilling and Bonnie Moore could talk about art for hours, and in their own...
GRESHAM, OR
Ironton Tribune

ARTS AND CULTURE: Grayson art gallery calls for original works

Winning piece will be used for company’s greeting card. The Grayson Gallery & Art Center is inviting artists to submit original work for an exhibit called “Hope & Inclusion.”. The exhibit is sponsored by the Mountain Association of Eastern Kentucky which will also choose an artist or displayed piece for...
GRAYSON, KY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Old Santa Monica Post Office Re-Opens as Art Gallery

The old Santa Monica Post Office on Fifth Street, which closed in 2013, is now an art space. For the coming months, New York-based gallerist Vito Schnabel will be presenting shows in the grand Depression-era structure, which has 15,000-square-feet of exhibition space. The 1938 Moderne-style building is currently owned by Alexander Dellal of U.K.-based Allied Commercial Exporters Ltd. (A.C.E.), which bought it in 2018 from David Ellison’s Skydance Media for $30 million. A.C.E. also owns the historic Venice Post Office, which it purchased in 2019 for $22 million, and is developing it for an undisclosed use; the building had previously been owned by...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Daily Gate City

JWCC Health Center art Gallery features Jamie Green

The John Wood Heath Center Art Gallery will host Plein Air Paintings by Jamie Green starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. The art show is open through Friday, Dec. 17. Jamie Green of Quincy, Ill., works in watercolor, pencil, pen and ink, and marker. He creates portraits of people and local architecture. His collection includes many local landmarks, scenes and architecture. Green primarily does plein-air artwork. He travels to competitions and paint-outs in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana, and has received numerous awards. For more than 25 years, Green has drawn caricatures of people during various public and private events. He also does commission pieces for personalized gifts, greeting cards, portraits, and more.
QUINCY, IL
WAVY News 10

Suffolk Art Gallery opening winter exhibit on Dec. 9

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art Gallery is getting ready to open its Winter Exhibit. Titled “Elizabeth River Artists,” the exhibit is set to open on Dec. 9 with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be on display through January 21, 2022. The Elizabeth River Artists are a juried […]
SUFFOLK, VA
