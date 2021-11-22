BEN URI ART GALLERY

The John Wood Heath Center Art Gallery will host Plein Air Paintings by Jamie Green starting Tuesday, Nov. 23. The art show is open through Friday, Dec. 17. Jamie Green of Quincy, Ill., works in watercolor, pencil, pen and ink, and marker. He creates portraits of people and local architecture. His collection includes many local landmarks, scenes and architecture. Green primarily does plein-air artwork. He travels to competitions and paint-outs in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Indiana, and has received numerous awards. For more than 25 years, Green has drawn caricatures of people during various public and private events. He also does commission pieces for personalized gifts, greeting cards, portraits, and more.
Comments / 0